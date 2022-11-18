ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

'ABOUT TIME' | Forest Hills Central prepares for first state title appearance since 1994

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to state finals experience, Forest Hills Central will be a little over-matched when they run out on the turf at Ford Field on Friday to face off against Warren De La Salle. The Pilots are appearing in their sixth state finals game in the last decade, but for the Rangers, this is their first state title game since 1994.
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Grass Lake’s Teen Brayden Lape’s Journey to Fame Continues on ‘The Voice’

Michigan's Brayden Lape will take the next step to become a superstar on this week's The Voice. The 16-year-old high schooler from Grass Lake, Michigan secured his spot in the Top 13 last week with another fantastic performance that won over America. Late made it to the Top 13 after he performed Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” on the show once again showing he has the star power it takes to make him a star.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
