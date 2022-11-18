Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. — A dog found a forever home after being at Norman Animal Welfare for more than eight months. Norman Animal Welfare officials posted to social media Monday that a dog named Cora had been at the shelter for 261 days. "BEST DAY EVER! This morning we said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) –A metro grandmother at her wit’s end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement. Ruby Roberson has a busy weekend ahead, but...
If you have ever experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide, you understand the crushing weight that leaves survivors in heartbreaking despair. You are not alone. Free, local support groups are available, with help from those who have stood in your shoes.
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — IMMYLabs releases its holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Free, convenient drive through COVID testing is offered Monday and Tuesday during normal hours of 7AM-6PM. Wednesday, Nov. 23, the hours of operation will be 7AM-12PM (Noon). IMMYLabs is closed Thursday-Saturday. The labs re-open on...
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
