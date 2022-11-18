ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that weigh 40 pounds and up.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNVUy_0jFjLbkC00
    Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc6Ef_0jFjLbkC00
    Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dT9Yh_0jFjLbkC00
    Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcmR1_0jFjLbkC00
    Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxU80_0jFjLbkC00
    Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqDJp_0jFjLbkC00
    Bird Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAdEY_0jFjLbkC00
    Bisquit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrG2z_0jFjLbkC00
    Brandi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNPat_0jFjLbkC00
    Bunny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302lpx_0jFjLbkC00
    Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbPe7_0jFjLbkC00
    Caramel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwSWD_0jFjLbkC00
    Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDEmO_0jFjLbkC00
    Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hP4VL_0jFjLbkC00
    Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaOyo_0jFjLbkC00
    Coach Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTkNn_0jFjLbkC00
    Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W58Jf_0jFjLbkC00
    Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F2Bq_0jFjLbkC00
    Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoQ8W_0jFjLbkC00
    Fig Newton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rF4Hp_0jFjLbkC00
    Grim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4bwW_0jFjLbkC00
    Haymay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSwDY_0jFjLbkC00
    Hissy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5451_0jFjLbkC00
    Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ryvb_0jFjLbkC00
    Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seEcG_0jFjLbkC00
    Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UffDK_0jFjLbkC00
    Phantom Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlzTY_0jFjLbkC00
    Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ro3OF_0jFjLbkC00
    Alabama Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgAdC_0jFjLbkC00
    Arizona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMXwZ_0jFjLbkC00
    Connecticut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti9OU_0jFjLbkC00
    Gloria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltCot_0jFjLbkC00
    Idaho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcw7h_0jFjLbkC00
    Illinois Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8bjA_0jFjLbkC00
    Indiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckKQI_0jFjLbkC00
    Lily Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i82K9_0jFjLbkC00
    Little Mamas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZYFm_0jFjLbkC00
    London Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhGgw_0jFjLbkC00
    Louisiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvgte_0jFjLbkC00
    Maine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lg9L2_0jFjLbkC00
    Maryland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x9K2_0jFjLbkC00
    Minnesota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iF7Wv_0jFjLbkC00
    Nix Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlR2L_0jFjLbkC00
    Opal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

On Nov. 16, the shelter took in 58 animals and recorded just 17 adoptions.

Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.

Alicia Renee
3d ago

bless your hearts. all those precious kit Kats and Puppers need to find a home. we already have a lot of pets.... I mean A LOT. All animals need a loving home

