Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that weigh 40 pounds and up.

Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bird Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bisquit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Brandi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bunny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Caramel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Coach Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fig Newton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Grim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Haymay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hissy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Phantom Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Alabama Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arizona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Connecticut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gloria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Idaho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Illinois Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Indiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lily Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Little Mamas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

London Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Louisiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maryland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Minnesota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nix Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Opal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

On Nov. 16, the shelter took in 58 animals and recorded just 17 adoptions.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.

