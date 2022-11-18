UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home

Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic.

The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.

Initial reports suggest an LP tank may have caused the blaze. A resident inside the home escaped safely. No one else was inside. One possible patient was reported in front of the building, but the extent of any injuries is not yet clear.

The blaze began on the first floor and quickly spread to the second floor, according to emergency scanner reports.

This is a developing story that will be updated.