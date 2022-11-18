ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itDl8_0jFjLWHR00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic.

The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.

Initial reports suggest an LP tank may have caused the blaze. A resident inside the home escaped safely. No one else was inside. One possible patient was reported in front of the building, but the extent of any injuries is not yet clear.

The blaze began on the first floor and quickly spread to the second floor, according to emergency scanner reports.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline

Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 21, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 21:. A portion of State Rd. 107 was closed for over four hours Sunday night, Nov. 20, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 21, following a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Corning. At 5:48 p.m. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole at the intersection of County Rd. FF and State Rd. 107. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Town of Corning First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department assisted with road closure, while personnel from Wisconsin Public Service worked to repair damage to the utility pole.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank to hold match drive for Hagar House

Prevail Bank encourages the Wausau community to donate to The Hagar House, a haven for single mothers in crisis, this holiday season as part of its match drive. Prevail will match those donations up to $1,000. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Prevail Bank – Wausau branch at...
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Medford Woman Dies in Crash

One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
WausauPilot

Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash

An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
APPLETON, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Father, son bond over deer hunting

Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
GALESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022

Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau gears up for holiday parade

WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Wausau’s annual holiday parade for. another year in downtown Wausau, this year featuring more than 75 floats. The parade, themed holiday characters, will be held Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The parade ends at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy