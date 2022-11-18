Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Plymouth Legion hosting 'Heating for Heroes' fundraiser to help veterans
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth American Legion Post 20 is hosting a “Heating for Heroes” fundraiser to help the Veterans Strong Community Center in Bristol establish a fuel fund for veterans. The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at American Legion Post 20 at...
Bristol Press
Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event
BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
Bristol Press
Boys and Girls Club of Bristol holding 'Giving Tuesday' dinner
BRISTOL – In recognition of the global generosity movement “Giving Tuesday,” the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol will be holding a pasta dinner at 255 West Street this Tuesday. Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday was created for individuals and nonprofits to do good by others, connect...
Bristol Press
Bernie Guida Cardiac and Rehabilitation Center holding annual holiday party Dec. 15
BRISTOL – Bristol Health’s Bernie Guida Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center will hold its annual holiday party on Dec. 15 this year. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased by Dec. 7. The party will be held at the Giamatti Little League Center, at 335 Mix St.,...
Bristol Press
Linda Teresa Cyr
Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
Bristol Press
Bristol Chorale, Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble coming together for one big holiday concert
BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale and The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will present a combined concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” Dec. 11 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The concert, directed by Rich Theriault, will be held at 3 p.m. at the school at 1001 Stafford Ave. The performance will include holiday favorites, with the Chorale singing “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “A Swingin’ Christmas.” The Bristol Brass and Wind ensemble will play other popular holiday tunes including “A Fireside Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival” and other pieces. They will also play some songs together, including “The Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Posted in The Bristol Press, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:57. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:59.
Bristol Press
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
Bristol Press
Trejion Stewart
Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
Bristol Press
Bristol Blues unveiling new mascot at Battle for the Bell game Thursday
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues will be unveiling a new mascot this Thanksgiving at Muzzy Field. The mascot unveiling will take place at the “Battle of the Bell” football game between Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools. It will occur at 10 a.m. this Thursday. Sarah...
Bristol Press
New collaborative workforce training program launching in Bristol
BRISTOL – A new, collaborative workforce training program, "BristolWORKS!" will be launching early next year. BristolWORKS!, which is supported by the city's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will be opening in the Northside Square Plaza at 430 N. Main St. The program will provide individuals with skills, certifications and job-placement services to obtain employment quickly and allow its students the opportunity to continue with advanced programs. It will focus on the areas of manufacturing, early childhood education, information technology and healthcare.
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
Bristol Press
CCSU fall to UMBC 78-76
BALTIMORE (AP) - Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Picarelli sank a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to play to knot the score at 76. Craig Beaudion II had a layup with one second left to give the Retrievers (3-2) the victory.
Bristol Press
Legacy makers; Runner-up finish for Rams conclude a season of many firsts
The Bristol Central Rams’ historic season came to a close Saturday afternoon as the Rams were defeated by the Joel Barlow Falcons 3-0 in the Class L State Championship. Despite finishing as the Class L runner-up, the Rams accomplished what no team in Bristol Central history has ever done before.
