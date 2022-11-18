BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale and The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will present a combined concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” Dec. 11 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The concert, directed by Rich Theriault, will be held at 3 p.m. at the school at 1001 Stafford Ave. The performance will include holiday favorites, with the Chorale singing “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “A Swingin’ Christmas.” The Bristol Brass and Wind ensemble will play other popular holiday tunes including “A Fireside Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival” and other pieces. They will also play some songs together, including “The Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.

