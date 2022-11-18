Read full article on original website
ourstate.com
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
My Fox 8
Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
kiss951.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
kiss951.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
WECT
North Carolina to receive over $6 million from federal ‘Internet for All’ grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced that North Carolina will receive $6,415,614.32 from its first “Internet for All” grant. Under the Internet for All initiative, the grant money is to be used for deploying high-speed internet networks...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
kiss951.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
What Thanksgiving recipes are North Carolinians searching for? Google knows
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
WCNC
Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the final member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring. Snow lovers will enjoy Van’s predictions. His total snowfall prediction is higher than Emily Byrd’s and Charles Ewing’s. Here is his full list of predictions: Colder […]
More than $6 Billion agreement finalized with 2 opioid makers, North Carolina AG Josh Stein says
A $6.6 billion agreement has been finalized with two opioid makers, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
President Biden, Governor Cooper together for turkey pardon at White House, ‘Friendsgiving’ in North Carolina
President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will have travel plans line up for two events on Monday — both relating to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
