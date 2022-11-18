ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pistons-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Detroit Pistons in California on Friday night.

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for the game, but he is listed as probable, so that means he will more than likely be available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) listed probable for Friday."

The former Kentucky star is coming off a massive game in their win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

He put up 37 points and 18 rebounds on 15/25 shooting from the field, which helped the Lakers win by a score of 116-103.

On the season, the eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest (on 54.2% shooting from the field).

As for the team, they have struggled in a big way to start the season.

Their win over the Nets snapped a five-game losing streak, and they are currently 3-10 in their first 13 games (they also started out the season 0-5).

The only team in the Western Conference they have a better record than is the Houston Rockets, who are in rebuilding mode (and were the worst team in the NBA during the 2021-22 season).

Davis is in his fourth season with the organization, and while they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have been trending in the wrong direction the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Pistons come into the night with a 3-13 record in their first 16 games and are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

