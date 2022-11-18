Colorado Sunshine: DU Pioneers soccer beats USD to advance in NCAA Tournament
Where good news shines
Survive and advance — in the snow.
The DU Pioneers men’s soccer program survived snowy conditions and a game squad from the University of San Diego in a 1-0 overtime win in the NCAA tournament at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Thursday. The Pios advanced to play No. 7 Duke at 11 am Sunday.
Kengo Ohira, a senior from Japan, scored the game-winning goal in OT. Ohira also scored a game-winner in the 2021 NCAA tournament — that one to beat Grand Canyon.
What’s next for the Pios? A Duke (11-1-4) team that’s earned four straight top-16 seeds in the NCAAs. The Blue Devils had nine players named All-ACC or All-Freshman in the ACC.
The match can be streamed on ESPN-plus.
