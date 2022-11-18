Colorado Sunshine: DU Pioneers soccer beats USD to advance in NCAA Tournament

17 NOV 2022: The Denver Pioneers take on the San Diego Toreros during the first round of the 2022 NCAA DI Men’s Soccer Tournament at CIBER Field at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, CO. (C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography) C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

Survive and advance — in the snow.

The DU Pioneers men’s soccer program survived snowy conditions and a game squad from the University of San Diego in a 1-0 overtime win in the NCAA tournament at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Thursday. The Pios advanced to play No. 7 Duke at 11 am Sunday.

Kengo Ohira, a senior from Japan, scored the game-winning goal in OT. Ohira also scored a game-winner in the 2021 NCAA tournament — that one to beat Grand Canyon.

What’s next for the Pios? A Duke (11-1-4) team that’s earned four straight top-16 seeds in the NCAAs. The Blue Devils had nine players named All-ACC or All-Freshman in the ACC.

The match can be streamed on ESPN-plus.

