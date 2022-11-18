Recap: Southeast Polk's Abu Sama carries his team to a 5A state football championship

The Iowa high school football season kicked off 86 days ago, with every team in the state hoping to be in the spot these final eight teams are.

Well, it all ends today. Four teams will walk away as state champions and four teams will have to wait to try again next fall. We've got some thrilling matchups all day long at the UNI-Dome, with Classes 2A, 3A, 1A and 5A wrapping up their campaigns today. We'll have coverage from every game, just like we did in yesterday's three state title games.

The day got started with a defensive battle in Class 2A, where Central Lyon came out with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg. The Lions' offensive line and ground game controlled the ball and the clock for the overwhelming majority of the afternoon to claim the school's first state title since 2006.

In the second game, defending state champions Harlan pulled off an improbable comeback, scoring 23 straight points to topple Mount Vernon 30-23 to claim the 3A state title. It's the Cyclones' 14th state championship, more than any other school in Iowa.

Next up, at about 4:20, West Sioux and Van Meter will battle it out for supremacy in Class 1A. Both teams sit at 11-1 and boast high-powered offenses. Van Meter QB Ben Gilliland has 32 total scores and West Sioux's signal caller, Dylan Wiggins, has 37. Expect some fireworks in this one.

If you can't make it out to the UNI-Dome and want to check in on the action, stay right here. We'll be updating this story with all the up-to-the-minute updates and news you need to know. To watch the games, courtesy of the Iowa High School Sports Network, click here.

Miss any of the action from the first three state title games yesterday (8-player, A, 4A)? Check out our recap in the link below.

More: Recap: Final scores, stats and more from Thursday's high school football state title games

Abu Sama carries Southeast Polk to consecutive Class 5A state titles

372 rushing yards and six touchdowns later and Rams' running back Abu Sama put on one an all-time great Class 5A state title game performance.

He accounted for all but one of the Rams touchdowns in their 49-14 victory over West Des Moines Valley.

Valley finishes their season with an 8-5 record.

Abu Sama doing a fine Alvin Kamara impersonation

Just like New Orleans Saints' running back Alvin Kamara did on Christmas back in 2020, Sama has gotten his sixth touchdown of the game.

The run came from 67 yards out and puts him at 24 carries for 372 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Oh... and he is also averaging 15.5 yards every time he touches the ball.

Valley scores a special teams touchdown

Showing that they still have life, Valley's Zay Robinson takes a 93-yard kickoff to the house to score his team's second touchdown of the night.

The score is now 42-14 with 4:09 remaining.

Abu Sama tops 300 rushing yards

Sama's historic night just keeps on getting better. On the Rams' latest drive, he got his 301st rushing yard and fifth touchdown of the night.

Valley ends Southeast Polk's shutout hopes

The Tigers reached the endzone on the second play of the fourth quarter after a 16-yard pass from Michael Provenza lands in the hands of his wide receiver Ayden Pierce.

They now trail 35-7 in with 11:22 left in regulation.

Southeast Polk is up big heading into the fourth quarter

Leading 28-0 heading into what is likely the final quarter of the game, the Rams appear to be on the brink of securing consecutive state title wins.

However, Valley has a chance to change the tide of the game. When we return, they will face 1st and Goal at Southeast Polk's nine-yard line.

Southeast Polk gets their first takeaway of the night

After committing a turnover of their own in the first half, the Rams got a measure of revenge after their defensive lineman Draven Woods picked off a pass from Valley.

Then his offense was able to drive the ball downfield and cap things off with a nine-yard touchdown run from Sama, his fourth of the night.

Abu Sama starts the third quarter with a bang

Just three plays into the third quarter Abu Sama is already back in the endzone.

Continuing the trend of back-breaking runs, his latest touchdown was from 63 yards out and give the Rams the 28-0 lead.

Southeast Polk rolls into halftime leading 21-0

With the exception of Connor Moberly's 89-yard touchdown pass to jumpstart the Rams' offense, it was been all about running back Abu Sama.

On 10 first-half carries, Sama has 166 yards and two touchdowns, both of those scores coming from at least 60 yards away.

As for Valley, quarterback Michael Provenza has completed 13 of his 20 passes for 141 yards. His leading receiver has been wide receiver Ayden Price who has seven catches for 78 yards.

Southeast Polk's Abu Sama scores his second long touchdown of the night

In another instance of deja vu, Sama manages to scamper his way to another long-touchdown run. This time, it is from 73 yards away.

So far, he has 10 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Valley turns a big play into a turnover

Just as Southeast Polk looked like they were on their way back into the endzone, Valley made one of the biggest plays of the half.

After a 39-yard reception by Southeast Polk brings the ball just a few yards shy of the endzone, Valley cornerback Isaiah Pinks forces a fumble which was recovered by linebacker Kole Sonnenburg.

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to capitalize on the turnover and is forced to punt.

Valley unable to convert on fourth down; Southeast Polk responds

Just as Valley's defense managed to stop Southeast Polk from converting on 4th down, the latter was able to return the favor.

Once back on offense, the Rams got to work and on their second play of the drive scored a 65-yard touchdown run after a gallop by Abu Sama.

They now lead 14-0.

Southeast Polk leads Valley 7-0 at the end of the first quarter

The Tigers will open the second quarter with a decision to make as they face 4th and 1 at Southeast Polk's 31-yard line.

Valley overcomes penalties to stuff Southeast Polk

Despite committing three penalties, including a running into the kicker call that negated a missed field goal attempt, the Tigers' defense still held firm.

With a much more manageable 4th and 4 attempt, Southeast Polk elected to run the ball instead of attempting another field goal. Valley proved ready for the move as they stopped them just shy of the line to gain.

Their offense will take over at their own seven-yard line.

Southeast Polk reaches the endzone of their first offensive snap

As Valley goes three-and-out on their first offensive possession, Southeast Polk has much better luck on their go-round.

Quarterback Connor Moberly finds Carson Robbins for an 89-yard touchdown pass.

They lead 7-0.

The Class 5A championship is set to get underway

In just a matter of minutes, the Southeast Polk Rams (11-1) will square off against the West Des Moines Valley Tigers (8-4). While Southeast Polk is the favorite after winning the title last year, Valley is no stranger to playing spoiler throughout the tournament.

Valley will have the chance to strike first as they have received the opening kickoff.

Van Meter wins its second-straight Class 1A state championship

With their 35-7 victory over West Sioux, the Van Meter Bulldogs are champions again!

It comes after a great all-around team performance, headlined by the defense and their four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

West Sioux finishes their season with an 11-2 record, cementing their fourth-ever state title game appearance.

Van Meter gets its fourth interception of the night

In need of a touchdown to give themselves a chance, the Falcons got just the opposite after Van Meter's Gilliland intercepts a pass in the endzone.

That caps off a 17-play drive from West Sioux.

Van Meter will now takeover at their own 20-yard line with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Van Meter's defense does it again

After securing a pick-six in the third quarter, the Bulldogs did it again in the fourth quarter.

This time, it was linebacker John Braun who made the play and returned it for a 43-yard score.

They now lead 35-7.

Van Meter starts the fourth quarter with a bang

After not attempting a pass in the previous quarter, Gilliland made up for loss time with a 61-yard touchdown bomb to his wide receiver Aydn Netten.

They now lead 28-7.

Van Meter on top of West Sioux 21-7 to end the third quarter

Van Meter's offense had just three offensive plays in the third quarter, but still boasts a commanding lead heading into the final quarter.

They scored a defensive touchdown after a pick-six from defensive back Aydn Netten.

However, West Sioux responded with a touchdown of their own after a touchdown pass from Carter Bultman falls in the hands of Mason Coppock.

West Sioux reaches the endzone for the first time

After a long 16-play drive, the Falcons reached the endzone for the first time.

After a 10-yard pass from Dylan Wiggins reaches Mason Coppock to convert on a crucial 4th and 4 inside the redzone. Shortly thereafter, Coppock caught a touchdown pass from running back Carter Bultman.

They now trail 21-7 with 1:19 left in the third quarter.

Van Meter's defense comes away with a pick-six

Just as it seemed that West Sioux offense getting into a flow, Van Meter defensive back Ayden Netten closed the door on all of that.

He picked off a pass at Van Meter's 45-yard line and returned it for the 55-yard pick-six. After the made point-after-kick, the Bulldogs lead 21-0 early in the third quarter.

Van Meter leads West Sioux at halftime 14-0

The Bulldogs hold a double-digit halftime advantage over the Falcons after their fast start.

Their quarterback Ben Gilliland has been a busy man throughout the first half after throwing for and rushing for a touchdown. Collectively, he has 140 yards from scrimmage.

Despite not scoring yet, it has been a mostly efficient night from West Sioux's quarterback Dylan Wiggins.

He completed five of his eight pass attempts for 37 yards. He also has run the ball four times.

When we return, West Sioux's offense will take the field first.

Van Meter forces the first turnover of the game

Doing their best to defend West Sioux on 3rd and 9, Van Meter's defense made their biggest play of the night after picking off a Bulldogs' pass.

Safety Will Gordon came down with the pass and had a 21-yard return before being brought down.

Van Meter retakes the field at their own 21-yard line.

Teams trade punts

After another West Sioux punt, Van Meter's offense was unable to capitalize and punted for the first time tonight.

Van Meter's Ben Gilliland powers his way into the endzone

The Bulldogs have taken the 14-0 lead after Gilliland's five-yard touchdown run. That play capped off a 10-play drive that covered 60 yards.

Van Meter leads 7-0 to end the first quarter

After scoring a touchdown on the game's opening drive, the Falcons remain on top 7-0.

When action resumes, it will be 1st and 10 for Van Meter at West Sioux's 31-yard line.

West Sioux punts on their first drive

Despite relying heavily on the run, the Falcons were forced to punt on 4th and 3 at their own 42-yard line.

They ran the ball five times on their first drive for just six yards. Quarterback Dylan Wiggin's lone pass went for 16 yards.

Van Meter scores the game's opening touchdown

It was smooth sailing for the Bulldogs as they scored a touchdown on their opening drive. It comes after an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gilliland to his wide receiver Carter Durflinger.

On the drive, Gilliland completed three of his five passing attempts for 54 yards, including a 29-yard pass to his wide receiver Will Gordon.

They now lead 7-0.

Class 1A state championship game is set to begin

Following the pre-game coin toss, Van Meter is slated to receive the opening kickoff. They will begin the game at their own 17-yard line.

GAME STORY: Harlan claims second-straight Class 3A title with improbable comeback

CEDAR FALLS — Harlan football has been a mainstay in the Iowa high school state tournament for Class 3A and came into Friday’s game against Mount Vernon as the reigning champions.

With a roster featuring an Iowa commit in Aidan Hall and one of the most prolific quarterbacks the state has ever seen in Teagon Kasperbauer, it was expected that the Cyclones would storm past the Mustangs for their 14th state title.

That was not the case. Not at all.

Harlan did win back-to-back state titles, but it took a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Mount Vernon, 30-23, and the Mustangs did not make it easy.

Click here to read more from Alyssa Hertel

FINAL: Harlan 30, Mount Vernon 23

The Cyclones score 23 unanswered points to come back and claim the 14th state title in program history and the second in a row.

Mustangs turn it over on downs

With just 1:00 left, Mount Vernon turns the ball over on downs. There's one timeout remaining for the Mustangs, but that'll all but seal the win and back-to-back state titles for Harlan.

Harlan retakes lead with massive completion

Teagon Kasperbauer found Cade Sears streaking across the middle and the two connected for a 48-yard score. After the PAT the Cyclones are up 30-23. The scoring drive lasted just 40 seconds.

That's 23 unanswered points for Harlan. What a comeback. It's not done yet, though. Mount Vernon's got two timeouts left and still 1:24 on the clock.

3 & out from Mount Vernon gives the ball back to Harlan

The Cyclones will start this drive at the Mustangs' 48-yard line. Just 2:04 left to play and Harlan's got no timeouts left.

Harlan ties it up at 23

After a long 62-yard drive down the field, Teagon Kasperbauer found Cade Sears from three yards out to cap the drive, that's the 14th TD catch of the season for Sears. The Cyclones went two to tie the game and Jacob Birch hauls in the conversion attempt in the front left corner of the endzone.

From down 23-7 to all tied up at 23. What a game. There's just 3:39 to go in regulation.

END OF 3Q: Mount Vernon 23, Harlan 15

The Mustangs will have first-and-10 from their own 32 when the fourth quarter begins.

Harlan makes it a one-score game

The Cyclones are clawing back into this one, driving all the way down the field. The 59-yard drive was capped off by a Jacob Birch touchdown reception from six yards out. It's his seventh TD grab of the season. Harlan goes for two and they get it on a pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Cade Sears.

That's Kasperbauer's 107th TD pass in his career, good for second-most in Iowa HS football history.

All of a sudden it's just a one-score game. Mount Vernon up 23-15 with under a minute to play in the third quarter.

Mustangs score on QB sneak

Well, this second half has been something, hasn't it? Henry Ryan got in on a QB sneak on fourth-and-goal from about two inches out.

After the PAT Mount Vernon is up 23-7 with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Mount Vernon defense forces another turnover

That's three straight drives that the Mustangs' defense has forced a turnover, this time collecting a fumble at the Harland 32.

A shot on the very first play of the following possession has Mont Vernon on the 3-yard line with a chance to pull away.

Mount Vernon extends lead with pick-6

On another third-and-long for Harlan, Teagon Kasperbauer stared down his receiver and Mount Vernon linebacker Jackson Jaspers stepped in front of the throw, hauled it in and ran it back 26-yards to the end zone. It was the second pick of the year for Jaspers and the third turnover of the day for the Mustangs D, not counting a turnover on downs.

Mount Vernon up 16-7 after the PAT.

Harlan dodges bullet after interception

Despite the great field position created by the interception, Mount Vernon wasn't able to get any points. After gaining just six yards, the Mustangs sent out Ben Crock to attempt a 36-yard field goal. It drifted wide left and the Cyclones catch a break.

It's still 9-7 Mustangs and Harlan will start their next drive at their own 20-yard line.

Mount Vernon creates second turnover of the game

Harlan was facing a third-and-17 and Teagon Kasperbauer had to go deep. That backfired when the pass was tipped into the air and caught by Mount Vernon's Jensen Meeker. Meeker, who hauled in his third INT of the season, brought the ball back to the Harlan 25, setting the Mustangs up in great field position to extend their lead.

Harlan starts the 3rd on offense

The second half is underway in Cedar Falls with Harlan starting on offense.

HALFTIME: Mount Vernon 9, Harlan 7

Mustangs capitalize on blocked punt

Mount Vernon couldn't get in the end zone, but they were able to retake the lead thanks to a 30-yard FG by Ben Crock.

Mustangs up 9-7 late in the first half.

Mount Vernon gets great field position after blocked punt

Neither team's offense has been able to do much this quarter, but the Mount Vernon defense just made a massive play. The Cyclones were about to punt the ball back to Mount Vernon and Jackson Rhomberg broke through the line and got his hand on the ball. The punter was still able to get it off, but it only traveled seven yards.

Mustangs take over right outside the red zone.

END OF 1Q: Harlan 7, Mount Vernon 6

Harlan will open the second quarter punting back to the Mustangs on a fourth-and-long

Cyclones' defense gets turnover

On third-and-17, Mount Vernon QB Henry Ryan was hit as he threw. The ball fluttered in the air, falling well short of the intended receiver and into the hands of Harlan's Will Neuharth. Cyclones take over at the Mount Vernon 41.

Harlan answers fast, takes lead

The Cyclones showed their high-powered offense on that drive. It took Harlan just six plays to go 84 yards and score. The highlight of the drive was a 42-yard pitch and catch from Teagon Kasperbauer to Jacob Birch. One play later Aidan Hall scampered to paydirt from 20-yards out.

The successful PAT put Harlan in the lead, 7-6.

Mustangs strike first

Mount Vernon makes the Cyclones pay for the fumble. On third-and-14 Henry Ryan hit a wide-open Jensen Meeker in stride for a 32-yard score. That's Meeker's fifth receiving score of the season.

The PAT is blocked, so that gives Mount Vernon a 6-0 lead.

Mount Vernon punts but gets the ball right back

After a Mustangs drive stalls out, Mount Vernon is forced to punt it away. But their time on defense didn't last long, with Harlan fumbling on its opening offensive play. Mustangs fell on the ball just outside the red zone.

Kickoff in 3A between Harlan and Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon will have the ball to start the game. It looks like QB Joey Rhomberg, who was injured in the state semifinals, isn't starting the game under center. That's something to monitor. RB Henry Ryan is in at QB in his place on this opening drive.

GAME STORY: Central Lyon tops Williamsburg 10-6 to win Class 2A title

CEDAR FALLS — In a battle that featured two teams led by future Hawkeye football players, Zach Lutmer's Central Lyon team muscled through Derek Weisskopf's Williamsburg Raiders in the Class 2A state championship game.

The Lions capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg on Friday morning at the UNI-Dome. Lutmer, like he has each of the last three years, played a starring role, rushing for 140 yards and throwing for another 85 to give Central Lyon its fourth state football title, and first since 2006.

What began as a defensive rock fight quickly morphed into a dominant game of ball control by Central Lyon. After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions marched 86 yards in 18 plays that ate up the final 9 minutes, 21 seconds of the first half and ended with a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-0 halftime lead.

Click here to read more from Cody Goodwin

FINAL: Central Lyon 10, Williamsburg 6

The Lions claim their first state title since 2006

Williamsburg with one last chance

Central Lyon punts the ball back to the Raiders with 13 seconds left to play and no timeouts to work with. They'll have to drive 78 yards to the endzone to claim a state title.

Zach Lutmer — playmaker

Iowa commit and Central Lyon QB Zach Lutmer may have just made the play of the game. On third-and-9 deep in his own territory, he evaded a horde of Williamsburg defenders, slid out of the pocket and scampered 20 yards to keep the drive alive.

With the way the Lions are running the ball and with just 2:45 left in the game, that might just seal the deal.

Central Lyon up 10-6

Raiders punt back to Central Lyon

After the pick, the Williamsburg offense couldn't get anything going and were forced to punt. But Derek Weisskopf boomed a 59-yard punt to pin Central Lyon at their own 5-yard line.

Just over 6 minutes left to play in this one and Central Lyon still holds a 10-6 lead.

Williamsburg gets INT and has a shot to take the lead

The Raiders' defense forces a fourth-down stop when Ayden Stratton picked off the Central Lyon QB's pass. Williamsburg will take over at their own 25 with about 8 minutes to play in the game.

END OF THIRD: Central Lyon 10, Williamsburg 6

Lions have the ball around midfield to start the final frame.

Williamsburg strikes back fast

It took the Raiders just three plays and 1:08 to answer. Williamsburg QB Carson Huedepohl hit back-to-back passes of over 30 yards to Rayce Heitman, the first was for 31 yards and the second was a 34-yard touchdown.

PAT misses wide, but the Raiders are right back in it, down 10-6 late in the third quarter.

Central Lyon finds end zone, grinds down clock

The Lions extended their lead on the opening drive of the second half. Central Lyon wore down the Williamsburg defense on a drawn-out drive, lasting 9:05, that had just two plays of over 10 yards. The final play was the longest of the drive when Zach Lutmer found Reece Vander Zee on a 30-yard strike to the pylon.

After the PAT Central Lyon is up 10-0 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

Back underway for the second half

Central Lyon gets the ball first in the second half and they're already driving near midfield.

HALFTIME: Central Lyon 3, Williamsburg 0

Zach Lutmer made a big play through the air, hitting Josh Elbert for 17-yards to get Central Lyon down to the Williamsburg 11. The Lions couldn't get it into the endzone though and had to settle for a Matthew Dieren field goal attempt, which he drilled from 22-yards out as time expired.

The Lions' ground game has arrived

The offense finally got rolling when Iowa commit and Central Lyon QB Zach Lutmer broke a 21-yard rush on the opening play of the Lions' drive. You knew it was only a matter of time before 2A's best rushing offense would get going.

They've put together a nice drive and gotten into Williamsburg territory, converting on two fourth downs in the process.

They're set up just inside the Raiders' 30-yard line with about 2 minutes to play in the half.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Williamsburg 0, Central Lyon- George Little Rock 0

Not a lot of offense to speak of. Central Lyon GLR forced a stop on fourth down, but that's about it. The teams have combined for just two first downs and two total passing yards. No team has more than 30 total yards yet.

Central Lyon's got the ball around midfield to start the second quarter.

Not much to report yet

After the teams trade punts, Williamsburg will have the ball at their own 44-yard line. We're about halfway through the opening quarter and there's been a combined 26 yards of offense.

We're underway in Cedar Falls

Central Lyon/GLR kicks off and Williamsburg will start the game with the ball at their own 25-yard line.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Recap: Southeast Polk's Abu Sama carries his team to a 5A state football championship