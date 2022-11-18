ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You just don't want to feel alone'

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Good morning. We are a day away from another college football Saturday including top-ranked Georgia visiting Kentucky. There will be tailgating in Ann Arbor, Tuscaloosa, Tallahassee and South Bend.

The game won’t go on in Charlottesville where a community, a university and the Virginia football team are still grieving the senseless loss of three players who were killed Sunday night, allegedly by a former UVA walk-on player. Two other students were wounded in the shooting.

The Cavaliers home game Saturday against Coastal Carolina was cancelled as teammates continue to mourn.

“I just cannot fathom having to make that call to someone's parents,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Those calls and comforting fell to Virginia football coach Tony Elliot and athletic director Carla Williams who served as Georgia’s deputy athletic director until she was hired at UVA in October of 2017.

“Carla Williams is up there, who I have a lot of respect for, and she did a tremendous job here,” Smart said. “To have to go through that with their team and what they're experiencing, our hearts and prayers go out to them.”

Smart got to know Elliott when they were both up-and-coming assistant coaches. Elliott was at Clemson and Smart was Alabama.

“We always spent time together on the road,” Smart said.

On Tuesday, Elliott and Williams held a press conference no leader wants to have to go through. They answered questions after the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. They had returned to Charlottesville from a field trip to Washington D.C. when they were shot on the bus.

“We've heard from people everywhere,” said Williams, who spent 13 years in Georgia’s athletic administration and is a former Georgia women’s basketball player and assistant. “I mean, it's so tragic, and I think everyone can really place themselves in our shoes. Coaches can place themselves in Coach Elliott's shoes. Athletic directors, administrators can do the same with me. You know, it hasn't been a matter of us reaching out to people. People have been reaching out to us, and I think that that's helpful to all of us.

"It's great for me to hear from my colleagues, and I think it's good for our players to hear from their friends, their peers at other schools. I've heard them talk about that as well too. So in times of adversity, you just don't want to feel alone, and so I think all of our peers across the country have recognized that and reached out.”

Weekend picks

Florida at Vanderbilt. I can’t believe I have faith in the Commodores to cover the 14 points, but the Gators have to get up for an 11 a.m. CT game in Nashville.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are on their third quarterback. Take the Tar Heels giving 21.

Illinois at Michigan. Michigan at home is dangerous and Illinois has slipped some. Take the Wolverines giving 18.

Two other games that intrigue me

UMass at Texas A&M (12 p.m., ESPN+)—The Aggies are favored by 33 ½ but not sure they can score that many points.

TCU at Baylor (12 p.m., Fox). Can the Horned Frogs keep rolling after a high-profile win over Texas?

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer and email me at mweiszer@onlineathens.com

