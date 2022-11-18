Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
England confirm they will take the knee in World Cup opener vs Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed the side will take the knee against Iran in their World Cup opener.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Gareth Bale unwilling to accept any 'excuses' for Wales at World Cup
Gareth Bale says Wales reaching a World Cup should not be considered the result of their efforts, but the start.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has 'nothing to prove' at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has nothing to prove at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Ecuador cruise to victory over Qatar in World Cup opening game
How Twitter reacted to Ecuador making light work of Qatar at the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.
Jack Grealish's World Cup celebration explained
What is the story behind Jack Grealish's goal celebration for England at the World Cup?
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Argentina's World Cup meeting with Saudi Arabia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
France 4-1 Australia: Player ratings as Les Bleus begin World Cup defence with comeback win
Rating the players' performances as France got their World Cup defence off to a winning start against Australia.
Vincent Kompany jokes he wouldn't take Cristiano Ronaldo at Burnley
Manchester City legend and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has not held back when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo.
Brazil vs Serbia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Group G's clash between Brazil and Serbia at the World Cup including kick-off times, team news & predictions.
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be.
Portugal predicted lineup vs Ghana - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Portugal will field in their opening World Cup game against Ghana.
