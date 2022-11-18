ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall totals from around the Fort Collins area and Colorado

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

Fort Collins was in line to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow but ended up on the shorter end or below that forecast amount during Thursday's storm.

Up until Thursday, the city had received only 1.8 inches of snow so far this season.

Here is a look at snowfall totals in the Fort Collins area and around Colorado

These are the snowfall totals and projected snowfall totals by the National Weather Service and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. (The miles and direction indicators tell where weather gauges are stationed.)

LOCAL AREA

Estes Park (10.5 miles southeast): 6.5 inches. Projected 6 to 8 inches.

Horsetooth Mountain (3.2 miles north-northwest): 5.5 inches

Berthoud (4.4 miles west-southwest): 4.5 inches

Estes Park: (1.8 miles south) 4.2 inches

Virginia Dale (7.2 miles south-southwest) 4.2 inches

Fort Collins (2.8 miles west): 4 inches. Projected 5 inches.

Masonville: 4 inches

Fort Collins (2.3 miles northwest): 3.3 inches

Fort Collins (3 miles west-southwest) 2.9 inches

Windsor (3.8 miles west-southwest): 2.7 inches

Fort Collins (CSU campus): 2 inches

Fort Collins (3.2 miles northeast) 2 inches

Timnath (4.1 miles north-northeast): 2 inches

Wellington (0.8 miles southwest): 2 inches

Poudre Park: 2 inches

Greeley (1 mile south): 2 inches. Projected 4 inches.

Loveland (2 miles south): 1.5 inches

STATEWIDE

Golden (3 miles north): 11.3 inches

Arvada (3.5 miles west-northwest): 10.9 inches

Boulder (3 miles south-southwest): 9.7 inches. Projected 6 inches.

Lyons: 5 inches

Longmont (3.3 miles southwest): 4.8 inches

Denver (4.3 miles west-northwest) 4.5 inches. Projected 3 inches.

Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches. Projected 3 inches.

