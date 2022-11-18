ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne with sales from $671K-$1K

By Public Record
 4 days ago
Holmes County

Berlin Township — Elsie Troyer (1/3 interest), Betty Mae Troyer (1/3) and Mary Esther Yoder (1/3) to Roy L. and Alma J. Troyer, 6381 County Road 77, $525,000.

Daniel G. and Verna Troyer to Aaron D. and Anita M. Troyer, 7.46 acres, Township Road 310, $400,000.

Clark Township — Ray A. and Jolene Ann Miller to Lavern J. and Anna Mae Miller, 2740 Township Road 162, $340,000.

Glenmont Village — Robert D. Turner to Charles A. Phillips, 706 Nashville Road, $60,000.

Hardy Township — Sandra K. Miller and Nichole A. Miller to Christopher A. and Nichole A. Miller, 1 acre, Township Road 310, $150,000.

Jay Daniel and Mahlon A. Gingerich to Jay Daniel and Julianna Gingerich, 6811 Township Road 310, $255,000.

Killbuck Township — HAB Farms to Fairland Holdings, 110.93 acres, U.S. Route 62, $420,000.

HAB Farms to S&S Rentals, 22.14 acres, U.S. Route 62, $250,000.

Millersburg Village — Benton Properties of Ohio to Killbuck Valley Holdings, 55 W. Jackson St., $162,500.

Robert and Carol Ann Bowen to Steven Lee and Renita Dawn Yoder, 51 No Name St., $106,000.

Robert Douglas and Dorothy Diane Tinlin to Dorothy Diane Tinlin, 371 Jones St., $112,500.

Monroe Township — Shire Properties to Daniel J. Anthony, 11.2, state Route 39, $179,152.

Patrick A. Shriver to Forge Trust Co., 22.8 acres, Township Road 257, $370,000.

Patrick A. Shriver to Lori Miggiani, 11.17 acres, Township Road 257, $25,000.

Paul D. and Tammie J. Truit to Robert W. and Darla S. Spradlin, 6079 State Route 754, $299,900.

Shire Properties to Lance A. Miller, 10.63 acres, state Route 39, $185,955.

Paint Township — Martha Yoder to Vernon A. and Miriam Mast, 2850 County Road 160, $250,000.

Jacob D. and Norma G. Yoder to Kenneth Lee and Eunice Joy Mast, 2 acres, County Road 200, $105,000.

Prairie Township — David A. and Naomi A. Weaver to Mary D. Weaver, 0.13 acre, Township Road 323, $1,400.

Leroy J. and Martha Sue Miller to Levi D. and Susan M. Miller, 11.44 acres, Township Road 563, $285,875.

Mary D. Weaver to David A. and Naomi A. Weaver, 1.4 acres, Township Road 323, $14,100.

Katy A. Yoder to Alvin B. and Clara W. Troyer, 3.023 acre,s Township Road 565, $105,805.

Katy A. Miller to Paul J. and Darlene K. Yoder, 8196 County Road 189, $300,000.

John P. and Susie B. Miller to Myron E. and Danielle R. Barkman, 8919 Township Road 566, $165,000.

Richland Township — Oxbridge Holdings to Benton Properties, 15054 U.S. Route 62, $80,000.

JJK Realty to Jonathan and Laura Yoder, 6.88 acres, Township Road 28, $68,280.

Ripley Township — KDJ Enterprise to Myron A. and Erma A. Beachy, 8090 County Road 318, $220,000.

Greg and Michelle Vanoy to Firman M. and Marlena A. Coblentz, 1.14 acre, County Road 318, $12,500.

Catherine L. Ogi to Mark and Jeanette Pleben, 13246 First St., $15,000.

Saltcreek Township — Aden H. and Ella D. Yoder to Allen H. and Cindy I. Yoder, 5.34 acres, Township Road 652, $91,000.

Lovina S. Miller to Danny L. and Maria M. Hershberger, 6800 State Route 241, $390,000.

Washington Township — Karen T. Martin to Jacob D. Hill, 8782 State Route 179, $73,250.

Wayne County

Chester Township — Eli D. Swartzentruber to Jered Edward and Casey Wenninger Moran, 6014 Cedar Valley, $190,000.

Gary Mitchell and Doreen Gazzo Mitchell to Justin and Jessica Andrew, 7221 Congress Road, $285,000.

Chippewa Township — David H. and Ramona L. Graham to David H. Graham and Lam Chi Chung Philip and Susan Elizabeth Graham, 13872 Allison Drive, $76,750.

Clinton Township — Chad Tuttle to Thomas Ray Ferguson, 8871 Columbus Road, $10,500.

Covey Properties to Tyrel S. and Vanessa J. Schultz, 358 W Robinson St., $165,000.

Doylestown — Ruth E. Adair to Gordon Marshall, 131 Huffman Ave., $125,000.

Teresa M. Matty (trustees) to Heather Meffe, 97 and 101 E. Howard St., $170,000.

Franklin Township — Roman L. and Tessa Miller to Larry and Korissa Morris, Harrison Road, $70,930.

Green Township — Alex J. and Tiffany S. Eiseman to Blake Coffman and Rachelle Howman, 1812 Viking Ave., $209,000.

Rittman — Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Richard L. and Laura A. Bailey, 86 Meadowvale Ave., $67,000.

Pamela K. Estes to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 86 Meadowvale Ave., $50,000.

Crossoaks Property Management to Jeffery Martin, 231 N. Seneca St., $89,000.

Rosalinde Blanton (trustee) to Dwight H and Merrily A. Neff, 82 N. State St., $40,000.

William J. and Jacqueline B. Watt to Tracy Elise Morgan, 119 Medina St., $95,000.

Daniel Stutzman to Melissa Dague, 232 Baker Drive, $147,000.

Salt Creek Township — David D. and Ada Kurtz to Marlin D. and Leanna Kurtz, $19,780.

XL Builders to J&P Land Investments 2, 1840 Pilgrims Trace, $229,000.

Wooster — Richard R. Stull to Charles W. and Florence J. Finley, 256 S. Columbus Ave., $160,000.

Stephen C. Fleming to Mark R. Bowling, 1028 E. University St., $41,000.

Roberta A. Welty to Jajacs, 1504 Secrest Road, $185,000.

Amanda L. and Weston P. Locher to MGJJ, 865 E. Highland Ave., $280,000.

Sommer and Swartzentruber Contractors to Darrel L. and Deborah L. Scott (trustees), Lochwood Glen Drive, $61,158.

Daryl E. and Deborah A. Metsker to Diana LJ Stacey and Nicholas E. Popa, 1220 Portage Road, $235,300.

Stacey and Cherronda Miller to Tsh Rentals, 2055 Eagle Pass, $160,000.

Bessie M. Atkinson to Marian E. Howman and Lee Howman, 4369 Hunters Chase Lane, $172,000.

David W. and Sandra L. Carpenter to PNC Bank National Association, 4850 Cleveland Road, $68,100.

Robert D. and Diane R. Wiles to Lisa Rupp, 1946 W Highland Ave., $306,960.

Rodney Kyle Schoenbine to Edward M. and Abigail C. Grenert (trustees), 2980 Heyl Road, $320,000.

Beckwith Holding to Rhine River Holdings, 2403 W. Old Lincoln Way, $600,000.

Wayne Township — James J. and Sue E. Hand to Hemanshu J. and Hetal H. Patel, 1501 Riffel Road, $671,000.

