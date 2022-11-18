ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 901: The Memphis Showboats are back + a guide to holiday parades, lights, more

By John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Welcome to Memphis, where Young Dolph is remembered , Germantown has a new coffee shop , and we all feel the pain of Desmond Bane's injured toe .

And where this is happening:

It's football time in Tennessee (again)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ryip_0jFjKu5i00

It was deja vu all over again as a roomful of what Mark Giannotto described as " movers and shakers " — including FedEx founder Fred Smith, Mayor Jim Strickland and Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White — gathered at the Liberty Bowl — excuse me, the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — to announce that the Memphis Showboats are back , if "back" is the right word for a team that ceased to exist, after two seasons, in 1985.

Like the original Showboats, the new team belongs to a "minor" league called the United States Football League. Again, the continuation is mostly symbolic. According to Wikipedia, "There is no legal connection between the new entity and the source of its name, the original United States Football League , which operated from 1983 to 1986 and was officially dissolved in 1990."

The team's first game will be played April 23. But according to Giannotto, "This was less about another shot at football and more about a better shot at getting the hundreds of millions of dollars in state money Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is seeking to completely revamp the city’s major sports facilities ." In any case, the much-criticized new logo suggests the new Showboats are not about nostalgia. The 1980s logo had a certain Southern cuteness, but its paddle-wheel riverboat design also was redolent of an antebellum era that only reactionaries wish to resurrect; the new logo reimagines the traditional tourist "showboat" as a blade plowing into the future, trailing lines of velocity like the cartoon Roadrunner.

School daze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgQ4A_0jFjKu5i00

So, turns out the sister of Joris Ray, then-superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, "was hired into the district, promoted to a permanent director level position days after accepting an interim role, and provided a salary 49% higher than her predecessor."

So writes The Commercial Appeal's Laura Testino, in her investigative story about what appears to have been a, shall we say, unusually swift rise to a high-paying job under what some school employees called "atypical" and "extraordinary" circumstances.

Can we go ahead and say that this is the type of story that never would have come to light without the dedicated staff and resources of a legitimate professional news organization? I guess we can go ahead and say it, because we just did!

Trailblazer honored on National Votes for Women Trail

A new addition to the National Votes for Women Trail will be unveiled in a public ceremony at 3 p.m. today (Friday, Nov. 18): a historical marker honoring Joseph Hanover, the Memphis state representative who helped steer the 19th Amendment to ratification in 1920.

The amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, had to be ratified by 36 states to become law. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee took the amendment over the finish lane when it became the 36th state to embrace it. The vote was narrow indeed: 50 of the 99 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives voted "yes."

The historic marker credits Hanover with being the "floor leader" who led the "successful effort to enfranchise women." The marker is at located at the Bounty on Broad restaurant at 2519 Broad, former location of the Hanover home. So far, this is the only marker approved for Memphis for the National Votes for Women Trail, a project of the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites in partnership with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission.

Ho, ho, ho, here are some places to go, go, go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsAgn_0jFjKu5i00

From the Grinch to Graceland, from Beale Street to the Botanic Garden, the holiday season — for better or worse — has begun in earnest.

Already, Memphis-area arts groups, attractions and municipalities have scheduled more parades, parties, exhibits and activities than Will Ferrell could shake a candy cane at. Fortunately, The Commercial Appeal has you covered: This week, we published a fairly extensive Holiday Event Calendar. And you can find it here .

John Beifuss is a pop culture and features reporter for The  Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at john.beifuss@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The 901: The Memphis Showboats are back + a guide to holiday parades, lights, more

