ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: MLB Insider Says AL East Team Could Go After Cody Bellinger if He Becomes Available

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4RUf_0jFjKtCz00

MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Blue Jays could go after outfielder Cody Bellinger if the Dodgers decide to non-tender him at Friday's deadline.

The Dodgers have until Friday afternoon to decide whether to offer center-fielder Cody Bellinger a contract for 2023, his final year of arbitration eligibility. He's due to make about $17-18 million in arbitration, and if Los Angeles decides they don't want to pay him that much, they could non-tender him and make him a free agent a year early.

If that happens, it wouldn't necessarily mean the end of Bellinger's time in L.A., as the team could still try to bring him back on a lesser contract. But if his time with the Dodgers does come to an end, MLB insider Jon Morosi has an idea on a team that might be interested in the former MVP.

The Blue Jays just traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners and DFA'd Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer, and they currently have just Lourdes Gurriel, George Springer, and Whit Merrifield in their outfield. So there's room for Bellinger in their outfield, if they decide there's a fit.

The question is whether a team hoping to contend — Toronto just made the postseason for only the second time in the last six years — would be interested in taking on a reclamation project like Bellinger. It's a high-risk approach in a tough division, so a lot of it would likely come down to cost.

If L.A. does non-tender Bellinger, it will be fascinating to see how much he ends up getting on the open market. It wouldn't be anywhere near the $18 million he's projected for in arbitration, presumably, but the talent and youth are there where a team might be willing to take a somewhat expensive risk that they can help him rediscover his MVP self.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 58

Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy