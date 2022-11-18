ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball vs. VCU: Scouting report, score prediction

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis basketball will stay in the Atlantic 10 for its home opener.

The Tigers (1-1) are set to christen their new, redesigned home floor Sunday at FedExForum against VCU (3-1) in hopes of rebounding from Tuesday's 90-84 loss at Saint Louis. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

VCU is coming off a tough back-to-back at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, where it lost to Arizona State Wednesday and defeated Pitt Thursday. Mike Rhoades' team was picked to finish third in the A-10, behind Dayton and Saint Louis.

Here are three things to know before the Tigers and Rams lock up.

No 'Ace' up their sleeve?

VCU has played its last two games without its point guard and best player, Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr.

An all-conference selection last season, Baldwin is dealing with a wrist injury that reportedly could keep him off the court for three weeks, making him unlikely to play Sunday.

Since Baldwin went down, VCU is 1-1. The Rams have run point by committee with Michigan transfer Zeb Jackson and combo guard Jayden Nunn sharing duties at the Legends Classic. After a lackluster showing against Arizona State, Jackson rebounded with 16 points and three assists in 21 minutes versus Pitt. Nunn led VCU with 13 points in the loss and played 35 minutes against Pitt, scoring 8 points (6 from the free throw line) with one assist and four steals.

VCU giveth and VCU taketh away

The Rams' formula as it pertains to ball security on offense and ball-hawking on defense should seem familiar to Memphis fans.

VCU has been quite good at forcing turnovers. In four games, opponents are averaging 19.5 per game. Arizona State and Pitt combined to commit 30 turnovers against the Rams. But where it's two steps forward, VCU is routinely retreats a step or two.

The Rams, even before Baldwin got hurt, were turning the ball over at a very high clip. VCU averages 17.25 a game (306th in the country) and many of them are considered unforced. Rhoades' squad ranks 321st in the country in non-steal turnover percentage (13.2).

The Tigers have protected the ball relatively well through two games this season, coughing it up 23 times, good enough for a 15.9% turnover percentage (80th in the nation). But, they've forced just 24 turnovers, which ranks 266th in Division I.

Turning the page?

Never mind the opponent for a moment. Kendric Davis is just plain ready to play his first regular-season home game inside FedExForum.

The Tigers' point guard, who is averaging 17 points and five assists, said as much in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's loss. But that doesn't mean he's ready to forget what happened at Chaifetz Arena. In fact, he's grateful for it.

"Let's be honest, how many coaches in the country (are) going to go play at Vanderbilt then at Saint Louis?" said Davis. "Most people start off at home, but our coach threw us in the fire and we love it. We came up short, but I guarantee you it's going to build us for March. When you play games like this, it builds you (up) for later on. When a team is playing cupcakes and we're playing in the fire, it shows in March."

Prediction

Memphis 80, VCU 70: The first home game of any season is always special. The Tigers will see to it that their faithful fans won't leave FedExForum disappointed.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

