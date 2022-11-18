ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

One dead in fatal wreck on Neuse River Bridge, third severe accident on bridge this year

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 4 days ago
A two-vehicle collision on the Neuse River Bridge Thursday morning involving a farm tractor has left one person dead, according to information from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol, at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Nov. 17 a white Kia Forte driven by Beverly Titus of New Bern failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of a John Deere tractor near mile marker 417 on US 17.

Titus was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the tractor, Pedro Benitez of New Bern, was uninjured.

According to the highway patrol, neither alcohol nor excessive speed is suspected as contributing factors in the fatal crash.

This is the third severe accident that has occurred on the bridge in the last six months. In May, a flatbed truck lost control, crashed into a concrete guard rail and fell over the rail. In September, a concrete truck also lost control and fell over the guard rail.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Sun Journal

