Dewitt, MI

Different look, familiar results as DeWitt football plays for ticket to Ford Field

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
It has become a habit for the DeWitt football program to make annual deep runs in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state playoffs under coach Rob Zimmerman's direction.

The Panthers have consistently been among the final teams standing in Division 3 — especially in recent years.

But this year's run to the state semifinals may be the most unlikely trip of recent ones for DeWitt — especially with stars like quarterback Ty Holtz and receiver Tommy McIntosh no longer around and making plays.

Yes, there are some familiar players still around who also played roles in 2020 and 2021 state championship game appearances. Central Michigan lineman commit Matthew Nehf, do-it-all senior playmaker Bryce Kurncz, Blake Haller and Landen Taber are all once again making a big impact.

But DeWitt has relied on more youth than normal this season while finding its way to the state semifinals for a fifth straight season. Sophomores Elliott Larner and Abram Larner have been among the young players who have excelled for the Panthers (9-3).

"It kind of is tied in with the tradition of our program," said Zimmerman, who picked up his 250th coaching win in the Nov. 11 regional final victory over Linden. "Our seniors this year learned from our seniors the last couple of years and they've just carried it on and done just an incredible job of bringing these (young) guys together and bringing them along. Obviously, we have some young guys that have played extremely well. I've never had a freshman on varsity except for Brandon Soltis as a kicker and we have three that start for us. It's definitely a different team than what we've had in the past

"I'm just really proud of these guys and how far they have come and how much they have progressed."

DeWitt had some tough moments during the regular season with tight losses to Detroit Catholic Central, East Lansing and Grand Ledge — the latter two of those resulting in the Panthers having their streak of league championships end at 16.

Most of those losses came before the Panthers really found themselves as Taber missed the early half of the season recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the spring and Haller missed some time after suffering an ankle injury in the early stages of a Week 4 loss to East Lansing.

"Landen is the heart and soul of our defense," Zimmerman said. "He was a tremendous player as a junior and he's a captain. Getting him back so that he's comfortable with the game again and healthy has helped and made just an incredible difference for us from a defensive standpoint. He's also been a great contributor on offense because we use him in the backfield some and he's very physical and runs very hard. His presence has made us a ton better.

"Obviously Blake is our returning starter at strong safety and also started for us at running back prior to his injury. Having those two back has helped us tremendously."

Since getting a feel for their capabilities with Taber, Haller and freshman Travis Moore returning to health, the Panthers have put things together. And now they find themselves a win away from making a third straight trip to Ford Field. All that's standing in their way is fellow state power in Muskegon.

"It's a little bit different scenario with having so many young guys," Zimmerman said. "There's maybe not the pressure that there has been. I think our kids are excited but a little bit more relaxed than they've been in a good way. They're not as uptight."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

