radionwtn.com
Stewart County Adds Another K9 To Sheriff’s Office
Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed another K-9 and he was obtained at no cost to the department. Rico is a two-year-old Dutch Shephard, who is a multi-purpose K9. Sheriff Frankie Gray said he has “a great temperment but goes into work mode on command”. Rico’s handler is Deputy Casey Wilburn.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested for meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
KCJJ
Tennessee woman arrested after brief police chase on Highway 218
A Tennessee woman faces charges that she led the Iowa State Patrol on a brief chase on Highway 218. Troopers say they noticed a 2019 Lincoln MKZ speeding southbound on Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. The vehicle was clocked at 98 miles per hour.
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
fox17.com
TN Stewart County Sheriff's office bust nail culprit
BUMPUS MILLS, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the past several weeks, residents off of Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills have been dealing with a mystery perpetrator. Approximately 13 people had submitted complaints about flats and tire damage from nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp metal objects that were being stuck into the road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle And Money Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle along with money was reported stolen on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between October 15th and November 16th someone took a green 2004 Chevy Trailblazer from the home, and took $699 from the victim’s banking account. No arrest has been made but...
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
Stewart County authorities arrest man accused throwing nails on Antioch Road
For weeks, someone has been tossing nails and barbwire on Antioch Road, flattening peoples' tires, but it's all over now as the sheriff said they caught the suspect.
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
radionwtn.com
WestStar Hosts New County Mayors’ Forum
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership program held the New West Tennessee Mayors Meet-up event Nov. 9 at the Dunagan Alumni Center on the main campus. The event was co-sponsored by Northwest Tennessee Development District, Southwest Tennessee Development District, UT Martin and WestStar Leadership.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
thunderboltradio.com
Vandalism, Theft Prompt Need to Relocate Union City Impound Building
The Union City Council has approved the request to solicit bids for a new facility for the Police Department impound. Council members approved the bidding for an 80 by 100 foot metal building. When asked to address the Council, Police Chief Ben Yates explained the need to have a new...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Killed In Lyon County Wreck
A Princeton man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County Thursday night. Post 1 spokeswoman Trooper Sarah Burgess with Kentucky State Police says troopers received a call about a single-vehicle collision near the 2900 block of KY 293 just before 9:00. According to the initial investigation, 24-year old...
