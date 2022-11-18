Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Port Huron books of the past…
Are you interested in Blue Water Area history? How can you investigate about Port Huron and the surrounding area? On today’s episode of Museum Matters, Andrew shows the viewers all of the various books and sources he uses to dig into Port Huron’s past. Find out how you can learn more about your local community.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Council on Aging’s Elfed program returns for 2022
What would you think if a busload of elves showed up at your door bearing gifts and singing Christmas carols? Well, it wouldn’t be a dream. In fact, over the last several years more than 150 local seniors have enjoyed visits in December, compliments of the Elfed program hosted by the Washington Life Center Council on Aging in Marine City.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Campaign for The Ages”- Hosted by Andrew Kercher: Part 2
Andrew Kercher sits down to talk about “The Campaign for The Ages”, with Paul Miller of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation. The conversation of the growing need for our community of seniors to have affordable housing and medical care. The projected goals for the senior housing market...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Local law enforcement agencies participate in Shop With a Hero, Lions Club Toy Drive
Sanilac County law enforcement agencies are getting into the holiday season a bit early by taking part in several efforts to give county kids a Christmas to remember. Currently, Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich is collecting donations for the department’s annual “Shop With a Hero” program, with community businesses and organizations like Exchange State Bank and the Sandusky Community Hearts making contributions to the cause.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Local parade volunteers shine on Thanksgiving Day
‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’ steps off at 9 a.m. Waking up at 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning may sound rough but for Kris Eckstein, of Marine City, who heads downtown to volunteer with the Thanksgiving Day Parade, it’s great fun. “I love it, it makes getting up so...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Leaf pickup problems plague residents in Marysville, Port Huron; action promised
Marysville and Port Huron residents recently complained about Emterra, the company contracted to conduct leaf pickup in the two cities. In response, newly seated Mayor Kathy Hayman in Marysville and Port Huron City Manager James Freed promised to get the issue rectified. The complaints. “Obviously, leaf pickup isn’t happening,” said...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
ICYMI: Port Huron mayor, city council members sworn in following election
Port Huron welcomed its returning mayor, two reelected council members, one new council member and a reappointed mayor pro tem on the Monday following the election. City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck delivered oaths of office to Mayor Pauline Repp, council members Anita Ashford, Jeff Pemberton and Conrad Haremza and reelected Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald at the regular council meeting Nov. 14. Half of the six-member council are up for election every two years.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lake Huron Medical Center Honors Employee of the Month
Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC) is pleased to announce its November 2022 Employee of the Month, Michelle Jahn. LHMC is honored to have a strong team of staff and volunteers working hard to deliver high-quality care to the Blue Water Area. Michelle works as a...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lake Huron Medical Center Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group
Port Huron, Michigan, November 21, 2022 – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC), a member of Prime Healthcare, received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Lake Huron Medical Center’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. This...
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks 11/22/2022
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Port Huron Police Department conducted a compliance check operation focusing on underage sales of alcohol to minors. During the operation police sent underage decoys into 15 Port Huron restaurants and bars licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to sell alcohol. Of the 15 businesses checked, 14 were found to be in compliance by refusing to sell alcohol to the underage decoys.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lt. Nathan Smith to take reins from retiring Sanilac County undersheriff Timothy Torp
Following the announcement by Undersheriff Timothy Torp that he would be retiring from his 45-year-long law enforcement career at the end of the year, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office has been busy trying to find someone to fill the big shoes he will leave. Torp began his law enforcement...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Former Mayor Stoneburner reflects on tenure in Algonac
Councilman Bembas will miss her smile and positivity. When Terry Stoneburner lost her bid for reelection by just 15 votes n Nov. 8, she had spent five years as a member of the Algonac City Council, four of them serving as the city’s mayor,. Still, despite that harsh defeat,...
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hilferink calls for an end to fighting at the commission table
Marine City’s newest official shares ideas for future. When you put your name on a ballot seeking votes from members of your community you never know how things will turn out. Yet when Michael Hilferink sought a seat on the Marine City Commission in the recent Nov. 8 general election, he was pleasantly surprised to be the top vote-getter among five candidates, collecting 816 nods of approval.
Comments / 0