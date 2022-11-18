Police: Maryland man will be charged with killing woman, four children at Chester residence

Mary Young
4d ago
It's so sad...Why didn't he just take his own life and leave the others alone!!!May the victim and the other person R.I.P.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Teens indicted for deadly birthday party shooting
A Chesterfield high school student was shot and killed inside a bathroom at a July 2 quinceañera held at the Cultural Center of India along the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway.
Virginia State Police looking for missing elderly man
Virginia State Police and the Alexandria Police Department are asking for help finding a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment which poses a threat to his safety.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
NBC12
Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman
Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police ID driver killed in Henrico County crash
Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, was killed in the crash that was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane.
NBC12
Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield. Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning. While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and...
WTOP
1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire
One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
Police searching for suspect seen on camera stealing items from Chesterfield Ulta store
Police in Chesterfield County are seeking the public's help in their search for a suspect who was captured on camera stealing items from an Ulta store on two separate occasions this month.
NBC12
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
dcnewsnow.com
Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After Eating THC Gummies
Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested Dorothy Annette Clements in October 2022 after a grand jury indicted her on charges related to the death of her 4-year-old son. Investigators said he ate THC gummies in May 2022. Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After …. Deputies...
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found an unidentified male dead on Poplar Street.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
Richmond City councilmember calls for state investigation into jail after inmate death
Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammell, who also serves as Chair of the Public Safety Standing Committee, is calling for a state investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center, after the reported death of an inmate.
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
Chesterfield County Police are looking for a missing
The Progress-Index
3K+
Followers
880
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.http://progress-index.com
Comments / 2