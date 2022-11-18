ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Police: Maryland man will be charged with killing woman, four children at Chester residence

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

Comments / 2

Mary Young
4d ago

It's so sad...Why didn't he just take his own life and leave the others alone!!!May the victim and the other person R.I.P.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTOP

1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

3K+
Followers
880
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy