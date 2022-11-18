ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify man killed in fatal South Fairmont crash Sunday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man whodied in a fatal crash Sunday morning in South Fairmont. Police say the man, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 25-year-old Dominick Boesken. Officials say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Boesken was driving in the 2000 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire: 2 injured during house fire in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a house fire that Cincinnati firefighters responded to, Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire companies were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills for reports of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Montgomery Road closed by several downed poles, wires

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is shut down until further notice. The closures are in the 9600 block, from about Remington Road to Mitchell...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

