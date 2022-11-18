Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
WLWT 5
Police identify man killed in fatal South Fairmont crash Sunday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man whodied in a fatal crash Sunday morning in South Fairmont. Police say the man, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 25-year-old Dominick Boesken. Officials say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Boesken was driving in the 2000 block of...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
WLWT 5
Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle in Avondale Tuesday
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle, near Reading Road, in North Avondale, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of a rental home in North Avondale. All occupants were evacuated and are uninjured. Crews responded with handlines to the...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash
CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
Fox 19
18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Man accused of making threats, ramming police cruisers during chase
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Symmes Township man is facing a charge of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened a woman, her mother, and her grandmother then led police on a chase, court documents say. The documents say the victim believed that Reed Gibson Diehl was going to “kill everyone she...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 2 injured during house fire in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a house fire that Cincinnati firefighters responded to, Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire companies were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills for reports of a...
Fox 19
Montgomery Road closed by several downed poles, wires
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is shut down until further notice. The closures are in the 9600 block, from about Remington Road to Mitchell...
