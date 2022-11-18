ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

London's rental market has become a 'nightmare.' Here's why

CNN — For Rebeca Blázquez, the past few weeks have been a "nightmare." Based in Madrid but hoping to find work in London before starting her master's degree, the 22-year-old university graduate spent a month searching online for a room to rent in London on a £900 budget ($1,070). She sent dozens of messages to landlords and vacating tenants, and logged in for virtual viewings only to find that the room had already been taken.
WRAL

Best Buy, Agilent rise; Zoom Video, Dollar Tree fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Best Buy Co., up $9.05 to $79.88. The electronics retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.78 to $43.85. The computer and technology services provider reported strong third-quarter profit and...
WRAL

Recession fears receded this earnings season

CNN — Investors appear to have traded in their fleece vests for crystal balls — everyone on Wall Street seems to have a recession prediction. But lately, shouts of recession have become a bit quieter, and a growing group of economists say that any downturn will likely be mild.
WRAL

Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes

ATHENS, GREECE — Greece’s economy is projected to grow by 1.8% next year, according to the country’s 2023 budget, slightly lower than the figures predicted last month as higher energy costs and inflation take a toll. The final 2023 budget submitted to parliament on Monday is the...
WRAL

Is the dollar's relentless rise coming to an end?

CNN — The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end. What's happening:...
WRAL

'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike

CNN — Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season. "Christmas is not canceled," Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, told CNN in a phone interview...
WRAL

FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing

CNN — The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process. In the company's first Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware Tuesday, restructuring attorney James Bromley said that a "substantial amount" of assets have been stolen or are missing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy