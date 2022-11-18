Read full article on original website
London's rental market has become a 'nightmare.' Here's why
CNN — For Rebeca Blázquez, the past few weeks have been a "nightmare." Based in Madrid but hoping to find work in London before starting her master's degree, the 22-year-old university graduate spent a month searching online for a room to rent in London on a £900 budget ($1,070). She sent dozens of messages to landlords and vacating tenants, and logged in for virtual viewings only to find that the room had already been taken.
Inflation remains painfully high. How will it impact your holiday shopping plans this year?
CNN — Inflation has weighed on Americans for much of this year. The Federal Reserve has taken action to bring down high prices, but at the potential cost of slowing the economy. That has meant we're entering the 2022 holiday shopping season in a period of economic uncertainty. How...
Best Buy, Agilent rise; Zoom Video, Dollar Tree fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Best Buy Co., up $9.05 to $79.88. The electronics retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.78 to $43.85. The computer and technology services provider reported strong third-quarter profit and...
Recession fears receded this earnings season
CNN — Investors appear to have traded in their fleece vests for crystal balls — everyone on Wall Street seems to have a recession prediction. But lately, shouts of recession have become a bit quieter, and a growing group of economists say that any downturn will likely be mild.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
CNN — The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart,...
Everyone from the vet to the barber is hiking prices. And there's no relief in sight
CNN — When Teri Byrd opened her 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in Vashon, Washington, four years ago, her sights were set on growing the business. And she was successful -- at first. But Covid, disrupted her business like it did many others. After the initial pandemic shutdowns, her business...
Rivian's CEO created buzzy, outdoorsy EVs. Now big automakers are coming after it
CNN — Rivian CEO Robert Joseph Scaringe, better known as RJ, is living his lifelong dream. Getting here though has required dedication to a vision that once seemed nearly impossible. Even now, as the company's assembly lines have started churning out its electric vehicles, success still isn't assured. Rivian's...
Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece’s economy is projected to grow by 1.8% next year, according to the country’s 2023 budget, slightly lower than the figures predicted last month as higher energy costs and inflation take a toll. The final 2023 budget submitted to parliament on Monday is the...
Is the dollar's relentless rise coming to an end?
CNN — The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end. What's happening:...
'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike
CNN — Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season. "Christmas is not canceled," Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, told CNN in a phone interview...
FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing
CNN — The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process. In the company's first Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware Tuesday, restructuring attorney James Bromley said that a "substantial amount" of assets have been stolen or are missing.
