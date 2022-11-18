3 Stocks That Could Double

When Las Vegas opened up after pandemic lockdowns, people came out in droves, which led to record gambling revenue in Las Vegas over the past year. As rumblings continue that China could be ending its zero-COVID policy in 2022, it's possible Macao's gambling stocks Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) , Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO) , and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) could double if the region returns to pre-COVID levels of activity.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.