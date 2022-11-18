ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Barriers and temporary lights have been put up downtown as crews prepare for Light Up Night.

Tonight’s festivities are just the beginning of a busy few days, and police want to keep everyone safe.

Channel 11 checked in with city officials who told us efforts are being made to ensure this weekend is a safe family event.

Earlier this week, an innocent bystander was shot and injured a few blocks away.

Officers will be working 12-hour shifts with assistance from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and state police.

The People’s Gas Holiday Market Opens Today in Market Square, then tonight, all eyes will be on the massive tree at the rink as Pittsburgh lights it up for the season.

Tomorrow night is officially Light Up Night, but festivities start around noon tomorrow on Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Rocker Joan Jett performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and a big fireworks show is planned for 9:30.

Arrests made in connection in railroad burglaries, $18M in stolen merchandise recovered Officials said they were able to recover more than $18 million worth of merchandise. (NCD)

Pittsburgh, PA
