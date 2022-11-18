ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Volunteering during the holidays to help those less fortunate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lending a helping hand is always appreciated, especially during the holiday season. The Jimmie Hale Mission and Firehouse Ministries, both in downtown Birmingham, depend on staff and those who don't mind giving up their free time to volunteer. On Thanksgiving Day, JHM plans to serve over...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Bham Now

The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023

According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Search for historic Coca-Cola mural image underway in Calera

CALERA – Calera Main Street is asking for help from the community to find historical references for what is believed to be an old Coca-Cola advertising mural located in an alley off Highway 25 in downtown Calera. The program has plans to restore the old mural as part of revitalizing the historic district and adding public art to the area.
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
280living.com

Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit

Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway. According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023. Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights

Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

