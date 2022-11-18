Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Bham Now
4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
wvtm13.com
Volunteering during the holidays to help those less fortunate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lending a helping hand is always appreciated, especially during the holiday season. The Jimmie Hale Mission and Firehouse Ministries, both in downtown Birmingham, depend on staff and those who don't mind giving up their free time to volunteer. On Thanksgiving Day, JHM plans to serve over...
sylacauganews.com
Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
Bham Now
The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023
According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Bham Now
8 exciting openings + businesses coming soon including a mobile lounge
I’m amazed at just how much is always happening in Birmingham. From mouth-watering cookies and candy to a new park perfect for walks, read on to learn about what’s now open and coming soon to The Magic City. 1. Crumbl Cookies | Lane Parke. I am absolutely PUMPED...
Eighteen South providing premium modern style for Trussville men
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —Eighteen South has opened its doors to provide a premium modern style for Trussville men next to Serendipity in Homestead Village. Lacy and Patrick Isbell started Eighteen South to provide quality, stylish clothing to the Trussville City Schools supporters. Still, after seeing the need for a men’s clothing store in […]
Bham Now
Trussville’s getting festive with a Cookie Walk, Christmas Parade + more
As the holiday season rolls in, Trussville is showing off its festive side. Read on for three seasonal events you won’t want to miss including the city’s tastiest annual Cookie Walk event. 1. Community Caroling & Tree Lighting | Sunday, November 27. There’s no better way to kick...
Shelby Reporter
Search for historic Coca-Cola mural image underway in Calera
CALERA – Calera Main Street is asking for help from the community to find historical references for what is believed to be an old Coca-Cola advertising mural located in an alley off Highway 25 in downtown Calera. The program has plans to restore the old mural as part of revitalizing the historic district and adding public art to the area.
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
280living.com
Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit
Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
wbrc.com
Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway. According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023. Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the...
wvtm13.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
thecutoffnews.com
City Of Bessemer's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting - Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 5 pm - Debardelaben Park Bessemer
Bessemer City, this Sunday November 27th is the City of Bessemer’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting!! For those that wish to participate in the Raffle giveaways, Raffle Tickets will be Given between 4pm and 5pm to the first 200 people. City Of Bessemer's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting - Sunday, November...
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights
Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
