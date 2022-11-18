Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Nelson Cruz and other Hispanic MLB players visit Israel to promote Christian-Jewish relations
TEL AVIV (JTA) — On a recent Monday, the owner of a restaurant here captivated a group of 14 lunch patrons with stories of her life before and after moving to Israel from Ethiopia as a youngster. A family visiting from New York approached from another table, and the adult son asked if he could pose for pictures with some of the members of the big group.
Cleveland Jewish News
First-ever direct Israel-Qatar commercial flight takes off
The first-ever direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar departed on Sunday morning, bringing some 180 Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans to the World Cup. The aircraft was operated by Cyprus-based TUS Airways, a subsidiary of Israel’s Knafaim Holdings Ltd. The carrier will operate six round-trip flights between Tel...
Cleveland Jewish News
There’s no beer at the World Cup in Qatar, but there are kosher bagels
(JTA) — Qatar may have caused an uproar by banning alcohol at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha this month, but for religious Jewish fans, some kosher offerings will be available, thanks to two rabbis. Rabbi Marc Schneier, from New York, and Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch...
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd gets a boost in the US with picture books and new resources
(JTA) — Synagogues and Hebrew schools in the United States looking to help their communities celebrate Sigd, an Ethiopian Jewish holiday, have gotten a helping hand this year, thanks to Sigal Kanotopsky,. Kanotopsky is the first Ethiopian Jew to hold a regional leadership position at the Jewish Agency for...
Cleveland Jewish News
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Likud lawmaker Amir Ohana frontrunner to become foreign minister
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana is the frontrunner to be named Israel’s next foreign minister, while fellow party member Miri Regev has been tapped to head up the Education Ministry, sources said on Tuesday. Previously, it had been thought that former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer...
Cleveland Jewish News
200 Haredi women to take part in development of IDF drone
Some 200 Haredi women software engineers from the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak will take part in developing unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Israeli military, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle, made by Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, is used to gather intelligence and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel and Japan take first steps toward free trade agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid agreed on Tuesday to move toward signing a free trade agreement with Japan. An FTA between the two countries will mean “discounts for products and goods from Japan for the benefit of the Israeli market and increasing Israeli exports to Japan, the third-largest economy in the world,” said Lapid.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran and Russia are getting closer. What does it mean for Israel?
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick sits down with Dr. David Wurmser, her colleague at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., to discuss two related issues: Iran’s rising strategic ties with Russia, and the Iranian revolution as it enters a new, more violent phase.
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Mossad was behind intelligence tip to UK’s MI5 over Iranian terror threats
It was Israel that tipped off the United Kingdom’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency regarding Iranian terrorist threats to British citizens and residents, Kan 11 reported on Monday. Journalists were among the prime intended targets of Iranian attack plots, according to the report. On Nov. 16, MI5 Director Gen. Ken...
Cleveland Jewish News
Birthright Israel to scale back again, slashing number of free trips by up to a third
(JTA) – Birthright Israel is drastically cutting back on the number of free trips it plans to offer to Jewish young adults, scaling back its operations by up to a third, the organization announced Monday. The cuts come amid what the organization said is a mix of financial pressures:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bnei Menashe inaugurate their first synagogue in Israel
On Saturday, Bnei Menashe immigrants from India dedicated the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, their first-ever house of prayer in Israel, in the northern city of Nof Hagalil. About 150 worshippers attended the inauguration. “The opening of the first synagogue in Israel for the Bnei Menashe is an historic and exciting event,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister
Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s chief rabbi proposes amending the Law of Return
The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau of Israel urged. Lau, speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
Cleveland Jewish News
WJRO welcomes Lithuania’s move to partially compensate Holocaust victims
The World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) on Sunday welcomed Lithuanian legislation addressing Holocaust survivors’ restitution claims, the organization announced in a statement. The new legislation, introduced by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, would provide over $37 million as symbolic compensation to private claimants with respect to heirless Jewish property,...
