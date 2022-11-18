ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Beauty Supply to close 350 stores by end of year

By Celeste Houmard
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 stores nationwide with the majority closing in December.

In a press release, the company says it is closing the stores to “maximize the value of its large store portfolio and provide a seamless omnichannel experience to its customers.”

Most of the closings will be located in the U.S.

On top of the 350 store closures, the company says it will also be closing two small distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania. Those products will be sent to larger distribution centers, effective in December.

It is not clear at this time which store locations are expected to close.

