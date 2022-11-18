Read full article on original website
The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
