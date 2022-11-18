Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Huobi launches refreshed brand, unveils post-acquisition global expansion roadmap
November 22, 2022 – Huobi, one of the world’s leading virtual assets exchanges, today launched its refreshed branding strategy where it will be known simply as “Huobi” instead of “Huobi Global”. It also unveiled its global expansion roadmap for the first time after its acquisition by About Capital last month, which will follow a more globalized approach to operations.
CoinTelegraph
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap, a leading market researcher and tracker in the crypto industry, announced the launch of a new feature on its platform that gives users updated financial insights on exchanges. The proof of reserves (PoR) tracker audits active cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry for transparency on liquidity at a given moment....
CoinTelegraph
Developers rush to snap up tickets for highly anticipated Polkadot Sub0
Web3 engineers and developers are looking forward to a trip to Lisbon for Sub0, the Polkadot developer conference, after the two-day event prompted a stampede for tickets. Taking place at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 28 and 29, the oversubscribed event will encourage new builders to explore getting the most out of the popular proof-of-stake network.
CoinTelegraph
Coin360 x Rarible: Revealing a powerful multichain NFT heatmap
Coin360 is known for its iconic crypto heatmap that is simple yet highly effective for monitoring real-time market movements and trends. Over the last few months, the team at Coin360 has been working on delivering a similarly intuitive, accessible and powerful crypto visualization tool that addresses the nonfungible token (NFT) market.
CoinTelegraph
Could Payin3 be the next big thing in crypto? Interview with Uquid CEO Tran Hung
Over the past few years, the BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing option has taken online retail shopping by storm. In nearly all sectors, consumers now have a number of options allowing them to pay for goods and services in installments without having to break the bank. Now, one project...
CoinTelegraph
Bringing crypto and holiday spirit giveaways to everyone with XGo’s Web2.5
While the crypto market goes up and down in an almost hypnotizing lull, there is one thing everyone is looking forward to - the holiday season. As the end of the year approaches quickly, Christmas and New Year's are knocking on the door. Yet, the uncertainty of the global economic landscape might be putting a stain on the festive season for some this year.
CoinTelegraph
Unique Web3 tech primed to democratize Internet of Things industry
We live in houses that are capable of monitoring and controlling a wide range of internal processes — from heating and cooling to security and surveillance mechanisms. Our cars keep track of external conditions and are well on their way to driving themselves. Our phones are constantly gathering valuable data and recording our activities — both on our devices and in real life.
CoinTelegraph
AT&T to give keynote at Immerse Global Summit in Miami
The VR/AR Association announced today that AT&T will deliver a keynote as the presenting sponsor at Immerse Global Summit, taking place in Miami Beach, Florida on Dec. 5 through 7, 2022. Immersive technologies are proving to be an increasingly important part of nearly every company’s digital strategy, from training the...
CoinTelegraph
Dubai NFT global networking meet-up with Binance director of CIS and Asia by Connect+
Connect+ is organizing a private event gathering under one roof more than 500 techpreneurs and investors this Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Dubai, UAE. Nonfungible token (NFT) Private Party Cashuzbek Dubai is a private networking conference by Connect+. More than 1,000 guests are planning to upgrade their business network and catch market and project development insights from metaverse and NFT top projects representatives during this Web3 meet-up . event will take place at Soho Garden Dubai.There will be zoning by themes and activities.The organizers did their best while preparing such a large-scale event in order not to lose the private atmosphere for meeting attendees.Each guest will have the opportunity to Join the discussion of the top market leaders during 12 hours of networking.
CoinTelegraph
Binance makes moves in hardware wallet industry with new investment
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is making a move in the hardware wallet industry. The firm announced on Nov. 21 that its venture capital arm, Binance Labs, made a strategic investment in Belgian hardware wallet firm Ngrave and will lead its upcoming Series A round. Founded in 2018, Ngrave specializes in self-custody...
CoinTelegraph
Cardano to launch new algorithmic stablecoin in 2023
Proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Cardano, has partnered with COTI, a DAG-based Layer 1 protocol, to launch what it refers to as an over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. The project said in an announcement provided to Cointelegraph that the stablecoin will be backed by excess collateral in the form of cryptocurrency stored in a reserve.
CoinTelegraph
FTX showed the value of using DeFi platforms instead of gatekeepers
The rapid implosion of FTX has led general investors and crypto believers alike to question the validity of crypto and, indeed, predict its end. But, an understanding of history points not to crypto’s demise but rather a move toward new technology and growth. Financial markets move, as Willie Nelson...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius had ‘insufficient’ accounting and operational controls, says examiner
The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius’ bankruptcy case has alleged that the company failed to set up “sufficient” accounting and operational controls in its handling of customer funds. In an interim report released on Nov. 19, examiner Shoba Pillay made a number of stark observations in...
