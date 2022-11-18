Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heritage Medal honors ‘true role models’ Maltz, Johnson, Southgate
There was no shortage of standing ovations and roaring applause when the Cleveland Heritage Medal honored its three 2022 recipients – Milton S. Maltz, Alex B. Johnson and Joan E. Southgate - with a celebratory dinner and program on Nov. 17 at the Cleveland City Hall Rotunda. With music...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shapiro, Kenneth
Kenneth Paul Shapiro, age 73, of Beachwood passed away on Nov. 14, 2022. Dearly beloved brother of Arthur Shapiro and Dr. Barbara Shapiro (Dr. David Preston); much loved son of Esther Ruth Shapiro and Louis Shapiro (deceased); loving uncle of Hannah Preston and Abigail Preston; dear nephew of Sally Farber of Connecticut; cherished cousin of many.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Cleveland Jewish News
How to read Korean animal paintings Dec. 6
Sooa Im McCormick will host a class on how to read Korean animal paintings at noon Dec. 6 at The Cleveland Museum of Art at 11500 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. To register, visit clevelandart.org/events/lectures.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
Cleveland Jewish News
Waller, Madelyn
Madelyn Ruth Waller, 73, formerly of University Heights, passed away in Houston on Nov. 17, 2022. Madelyn was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Cleveland. Madelyn was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and received her Master’s in Education degree from Kent State University. She was an elementary school teacher in special education throughout her career in Ohio and Texas.
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth CEO and President Dr. Akram Boutros fired after taking $1.9M in unapproved bonuses
MetroHealth President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros was fired Nov. 21 – less than two months before he was set to retire – after the board of trustees discovered that he had given himself more than $1.9 million in unapproved bonuses. “On Saturday, the Board received the results...
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ab & Flow to open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard
Chicago-based pilates studio, Ab & Flow, is opening its second location in the atrium shops of Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The studio will offer private, semi-private and group classes, tailored to all fitness levels. Beginners can sign up for the #BasicAF session, which is fit for anyone newer to pilates. Advanced...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Fire breaks out at former Sterle’s building in Cleveland
Crews are currently on scene battling flames at the former Sterle's Slovenian Country House in Cleveland.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Casas to discuss ‘Restoring & Innovating Ideas’ at Mandel JDS
Rabbi Haim Casas will discuss “From Jaime to Rabbi Haim: Restoring & Innovating Identities.” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School at 26500 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood as part of the school’s series on individuals living with layered identities. Casas...
Cleveland Jewish News
Goss, Elaine
Elaine Goss (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Richard, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Loving mother of Lisa Goss (Frank Ballish) and Daniel Goss (James Gurney). Devoted sister of the late Morton Goldberg and sister-in-law of Harriet Goldberg. Dear aunt of Howard and David Goldberg. A lover of family, friends, cats and mahjong.
