Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Shapiro, Kenneth

Kenneth Paul Shapiro, age 73, of Beachwood passed away on Nov. 14, 2022. Dearly beloved brother of Arthur Shapiro and Dr. Barbara Shapiro (Dr. David Preston); much loved son of Esther Ruth Shapiro and Louis Shapiro (deceased); loving uncle of Hannah Preston and Abigail Preston; dear nephew of Sally Farber of Connecticut; cherished cousin of many.
BEACHWOOD, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

How to read Korean animal paintings Dec. 6

Sooa Im McCormick will host a class on how to read Korean animal paintings at noon Dec. 6 at The Cleveland Museum of Art at 11500 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. To register, visit clevelandart.org/events/lectures.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Waller, Madelyn

Madelyn Ruth Waller, 73, formerly of University Heights, passed away in Houston on Nov. 17, 2022. Madelyn was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Cleveland. Madelyn was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and received her Master’s in Education degree from Kent State University. She was an elementary school teacher in special education throughout her career in Ohio and Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ab & Flow to open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard

Chicago-based pilates studio, Ab & Flow, is opening its second location in the atrium shops of Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The studio will offer private, semi-private and group classes, tailored to all fitness levels. Beginners can sign up for the #BasicAF session, which is fit for anyone newer to pilates. Advanced...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Casas to discuss ‘Restoring & Innovating Ideas’ at Mandel JDS

Rabbi Haim Casas will discuss “From Jaime to Rabbi Haim: Restoring & Innovating Identities.” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School at 26500 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood as part of the school’s series on individuals living with layered identities. Casas...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goss, Elaine

Elaine Goss (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Richard, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Loving mother of Lisa Goss (Frank Ballish) and Daniel Goss (James Gurney). Devoted sister of the late Morton Goldberg and sister-in-law of Harriet Goldberg. Dear aunt of Howard and David Goldberg. A lover of family, friends, cats and mahjong.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

