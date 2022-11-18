Read full article on original website
Warren Animal Feed continues family dream
Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents. Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren...
Historic homes tour ushers in holiday season
This week’s article on Preservation Warrenton’s holiday homes tour highlights the final four of 11 properties that will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Green-Polk House. Circa 1850. A rare example...
EMS receives AEDs to be placed in local communities
On Nov. 16, representatives of Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS, presented 10 automated external defibrillators to Warren County Emergency Medical Services. The AEDs will be placed in high traffic locations across the county to equip communities with technology that can increase a patient’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest.
