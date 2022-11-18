ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis men's soccer team loses in overtime to Saint Louis

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 4 days ago

The University of Memphis men’s soccer team battled back to send its NCAA first-round game against Saint Louis into overtime, but the 20th-ranked Billikens scored twice in the extra time to edge the Tigers 4-2 in a game played Thursday, Nov. 17, at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memphis (9-6-4), playing in its first NCAA tournament action since 2004, scored first when Eric Primo scored in the penalty box on an assist from Gabriel Christensen in the 23rd minute.

Saint Louis (12-4-3) would score in the 42nd and 76th minutes to grab a 2-1 advantage.

But, in the 79th minute, Bryce Meredith was able to punch in the goal to tie the match after a mad scramble in front of the Billikens' goal.

Memphis goalkeeper Colin Welsh made five saves during the match.

The Billikens outshot the Tigers 19-12 in the match.

