Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/22/22
A propane explosion in Warner Robins left one man dead and three other injured. It happened when members of a local motorcycle club were cooking for a fundraiser.
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
WMAZ
Saturday voting approved in Bibb but only on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to hold Saturday voting on November 26 according to Mercer University CCJ's Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian who was present at the vote. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that...
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
One man dead, 3 others injured after propane explosion in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a propane explosion in Warner Robins according to Coroner James Williams. He says on Friday the Warner Robins Police Department, fire department and Houston County EMS responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion.
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
WMAZ
Warner Robins Fire Department urges safety after deadly propane grill fire at fundraiser
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department is pushing safety this week after a deadly propane fire Friday. A motorcycle club was grilling for a fundraiser when Houston County Coroner James Williams says the grill caught fire. Two people went to the hospital, where Jonnie Lane Probert, 67, died from his injuries.
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
WMAZ
40 years later, DNA test reunites biological sisters
Five Thanksgivings ago, Kristy Kirton of Indiana and Stacey Wilbanks-Mohler of Macon were strangers. This week, they will spend the holiday at the same table.
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
WMAZ
Taylor's Tuesday Midday Forecast
The warm-up continues with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday. Widespread rain chances move in Friday and Saturday.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
'My life changed that day. It will never be the same': Murder of Michael Baxley still unsolved after 5 years
MACON, Ga. — Five years ago, a Macon man was gunned down in a robbery in his own home in west Bibb County. The family is still looking for justice on who killed Michael Baxley. 13WMAZ staff member Justin Baxley is still looking for justice for his father. On...
Comments / 0