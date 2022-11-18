ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou

Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) Former chairman Dave King believes both manager Steven Gerrard and successor Van Bronckhorst were let down by the club's board. (Record) Rangers' largest shareholder King...
BBC

Crystal Palace Stadium: Former home of athletics 'managed to disrepair'

A stadium that was the home of British athletics for decades and where legends including Usain Bolt competed is being "managed into a state of disrepair". Crystal Palace Stadium in south London was closed Friday night over emergency safety concerns. Greenwich Leisure Limited, which operates the venue, said the concrete...
BBC

Owners of Manchester United consider to sell di club

Owners of English club Manchester United say dem dey consider to sell di club as dem dey "explore strategic alternatives". Di Americans buy di Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) for 2005. Dia decision come afta years of protest from fans against dia ownership. A statement from di club...
BBC

Qatar has taken 'real steps' for safety of gay fans, says foreign secretary

Qatar has taken "real steps" to ensure the safety of gay fans attending the World Cup, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. Mr Cleverley told the BBC he had had "difficult conversations" with Qatari counterparts and had been clear how seriously the UK takes the issue. The build-up to the...
BBC

Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’

Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy