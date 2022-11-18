Read full article on original website
upr.org
Utah herpetologists preserve roadkill specimens in annual preservation event
Around 25 people came together at Lytle Ranch Preserve, just outside St. George, to spend one day preserving roadkill specimens. The gathering contains a wide variety of community members, from students to hobbyists to government agency employees, all interested in herpetology and making use of reptiles and amphibians that have been killed by vehicles.
upr.org
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
upr.org
SLCC food pantry works to provide students and their families food this Thanksgiving
To ensure that students and their families have enough food this Thanksgiving, Salt Lake Community College is working to take stress off those who might be struggling heading into the holiday. The community college currently has a network of food pantries across four different locations, but will plan on adding...
upr.org
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative wins the $20,000 'Local that Works' prize
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 — The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a coalition of 23 news and education partners covering challenges facing the Great Salt Lake, took home the top prize of $20,000 in the national “Local that Works” contest. “Local that...
upr.org
Utah preschool focuses on fostering students’ emotional and social well-being
The Sammy Center, a new Utah preschool, will focus on fostering the social and emotional well-beings of its young students. The preschool has been open in Millcreek for about six months and was named in honor of Maria Soter’s son who passed away when her daughter, Theodora, was only four years old. Maria Soter, CEO and Founder of The Sammy Center, believes that a program like The Sammy Center would have been amazing for her family because it would have been an outlet for her daughter to talk about her brother’s death, especially with how the school functions on the mental health of its students.
upr.org
Utah's LGBTQ community mourns on Trans Day of Remembrance
Utahns came together to mourn lost community members this past Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. At a gathering hosted by Project Rainbow in downtown Salt Lake City, locals paid tribute at a memorial display with 323 transgender flags, each one representing a transgender person who was murdered or died by suicide in the last year.
upr.org
Starbucks employees strike on one of the busiest days of the year
Starbucks workers at over 100 locations across the nation went on strike on Thursday. Red Cup Day, the annual event where Starbucks gives away a free reusable cup with every holiday drink order, is often one of the busiest days of the year. Workers, including those located in Cottonwood Heights...
upr.org
'Pump' with Bill Schutt on Monday's Access Utah
In “Pump: A Natural History of the Heart” we join zoologist Bill Schutt on a tour from the origins of circulation, still evident in microorganisms today, to the tiny hardworking pumps of worms, to the golf-cart-size hearts of blue whales. We visit beaches where horseshoe crabs are being harvested for their blood, which has properties that can protect humans from deadly illnesses. We learn that when temperatures plummet, some frog hearts can freeze solid for weeks, resuming their beat only after a spring thaw. And we journey with Schutt through human history, too, as philosophers and scientists hypothesize, often wrongly, about what makes our ticker tick. Schutt traces humanity’s cardiac fascination from the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, who believed that the heart contains the soul, all the way up to modern-day laboratories, where scientists use animal hearts and even plants as the basis for many of today’s cutting-edge therapies.
upr.org
Utah sees increase in various sicknesses moving into flu season as temperatures drop
As the temperature continues to drop in Utah, residents have noticed a drastic increase in respiratory illnesses heading into flu season. Amanda Funai, a mother of five boys and professor at the University of Utah, describes the type of sicknesses her family has been exposed to heading into flu season, saying that her family has had many colds throughout this week and last week as well as a few stomach bugs. Funai says that it’s been difficult keeping her kids healthy and in school, especially with her youngest catching everything from his first time in preschool.
upr.org
Sikh temple in Taylorsville celebrates the birth of Sikhism
A celebration was held at the Sikh temple, or “gurdwara,” in Taylorsville this past Saturday in honor of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth of Sikhism. It’s one of their largest events of the year, celebrating the birth of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. A festival...
upr.org
Man in critical condition after shipping container explosion leaves him with life-threatening burns
A shipping container explosion in Utah County has left a man in critical condition with major life-threatening burns to his body. Police received a call Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. about the explosion which took place in the far southwest corner of the county. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, several different flammable fuels were in the shipping container and were ignited after the victim walked into the container and lit a propane heater on the far side of the container. As the victim walked towards the entrance of the container, the vapors inside ignited resulting in the explosion.
