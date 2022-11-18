ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Crypto Dead After FTX's Collapse?

By Travis Hoium
 4 days ago

FTX has brought the crypto community to its knees. But we've been here before, and recovery is certainly possible. Travis Hoium discusses what to look for in crypto now and where recovery could take place.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

