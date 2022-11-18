ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ClutchPoints

Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
lastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
KING-5

Silvi Says: Seahawks QB Geno Smith thrives on people writing him off

SEATTLE — As the NFL season hits the holiday stretch, we'll see more and more players get out in the community and give back. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasted no time getting involved. His mid-season break had barely ended, and he was giving out turkeys in Seattle Monday night to start his Thanksgiving week.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: Kiffin, Freeze at forefront of Auburn's coaching search

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty sideline boss Hugh Freeze are Auburn's favorite candidates in its search for a new head coach, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Kiffin has been strongly linked to the Tigers lately but on Monday shot down a report that stated he plans to join Auburn next year. Kiffin also reportedly met with his players Tuesday to inform them that he hasn't accepted any offers.
AUBURN, AL
theScore

Tennessee's Hooker sidelined with torn ACL

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina, ending his college career. Hooker suffered a non-contact injury after attempting to change direction in the backfield on a play in the fourth quarter. The star passer exited to the medical tent before limping to the locker room.
KNOXVILLE, TN

