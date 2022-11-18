Read full article on original website
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Article...
Indiana lawmakers return ahead of new state budget debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Tuesday, fresh off Republican election victories that maintained the party's dominance of the Legislature and facing a possible list of expensive proposals from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. Article continues below this ad. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and...
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Article continues below this ad. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at...
Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Article continues below this ad. Blanco died Saturday at his home in Lafayette, The Advocate...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Article continues below this ad. Investigators...
NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Article continues below this ad. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming...
