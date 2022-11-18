ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Commission Discusses State & Federal Legislative Priorities

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 4 days ago

Below are the news briefs from the Leon County Commission 2023 State & Federal Legislative Priorities Workshop that took place on October 25, 2022.

The team of legislative advocates provided five projects to the county commission that they are specifically requesting for line-item funding from the state legislature including:

  • $500,000 for backup generators at libraries and community centers,
  • $50,000 for Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship,
  • $350,000 for Baum Road drainage project,
  • $500,000 for Fords Arm/Timberlane Tributary Restoration, and
  • $500,000 for Leon South Regional Water system.

Leon County’s state legislative policy issues they are taking to the 2023 Legislative Session are:

  • Support the protection of the state workforce and oppose any reduction to state employee benefits,”
  • “Support legislation that would place a cap on the amount of time that pretrial felony offenders may be housed in county detention facilities,”
  • “Support a legislative funding request from the Florida Civil Rights Museum, Inc. in the amount of $500,000 to create a virtual museum showcasing Leon County’s civil rights leaders and educational pioneers,”
  • Support legislation authorizing Leon County to take ownership of and relocate the Confederate monument that is currently located at the State of Florida Capitol Complex,”
  • “Support legislation establishing May 20, Florida’s Emancipation Day, as a state holiday,”
  • Support the expansion of the Medicaid program in Florida to provide coverage eligibility for adults under the age of 65 with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level,”
  • Oppose legislation that would permit the carrying of concealed firearms on college and university campuses, and
  • Support the Florida Association of Counties’ 2023 Legislative Program.

Leon County’s federal lobbyists also presented their priorities for the upcoming 2023 Fiscal Year budget and noted that one of the biggest priorities in $1.6 million for repairs and construction to Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The county’s federal lobbyists also noted that they expect a flurry of legislation after the midterm elections.

The full meeting can be viewed here .

Comments / 1

