Bartlesville, OK

Patriot Auto Athlete of the Week: Bartlesville LB delivers strong play

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
Recognition is a relative thing.

The spotlight doesn’t always shine on the warriors in the in the swarming tangle of banging bodies and unheralded heroes.

One such consistent dynamo this season for Bartlesville has been black-and-blue-collar defensive battler Cameron Hightower.

For his grueling work in last week’s playoff upset at Lawton, the Bartlesville High senior is this week’s Patriot Auto E-E Athlete of the Week.

Listed at 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, Hightower not only brings a heavy load every play, but also nimble feet, quickness and flat out pursuit speed.

He and his defensive teammates played a major role in Bartlesville’s 36-30 overtime win against Lawton Wolverines.

Hightower made his impact felt early in the 36-30 overtime win against the Wolverines.

Lawton recovered an onside kid in the first quarter and threatened to take a two-touchdown lead.

But, on second down Hightower flattened Lawton’s best ballcarrier for a seven-yard loss to make the measurement 2nd-and-27. Two plays later, Lawton had to punt away, squandering an opportunity that would be crucial.

With time running out in the first half and Lawton possessing the ball in Bruin territory, Hightower grabbed an interception to preserve a 16-16 tie.

The score would be eventually tied, 30-30, but Hightower and his defensive teammates held Lawton scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime to secure Bartlesville’s first playoff win in seven years.

In the previous game against Tahlequah — which the Bruins won to earn the matchup against Lawton — Hightower intercepted a pass with Bartlesville possessing a none-too-comfortable lead, 20-10.

His pick gave the Bruin offense possession at the Tahlequah 24-yard line and set up a a touchdown to put the game away.

Hightower also has recorded multiple sacks for the season.

He’s played an offensive role as well this year and ran in for a touchdown against U.S. Grant.

Next up, the Bruins play a second-round postseason game Friday at Stillwater.

No doubt the Bruin defense will be battling with max intensity to try to give the Bruins a chance.

