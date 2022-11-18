ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest: Blue Note, through its incarnations, remains a place for possibility

By Russ Florence
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
The first time I went to the Blue Note Lounge, the late John Manson was working the door with a bloody nose. He had just run off a couple of young troublemakers who tried storming the place. Manson didn’t miss a beat. As the band inside blasted a glorious cacophony of punk rock and the blood streamed from his nose, Manson continued taking money and handing out flyers promoting the next show.

It was the perfect metaphor for Oklahoma City’s music scene at the time. Booking live, original music in the late 1980s was rough business. The city was largely a cultural desert, especially for young people who wanted something edgy. Fans had to search for it. Artists had to scratch for it. Booking bands like Mauschovonian Love Beat, Live Skull, and Flat Duo Jets took stubbornness, nerve and guts. Manson had it in spades.

At the time, the Norman band the Wickers were thought to be on the verge of a breakthrough in the independent music scene. Their sound — jangly guitars, interesting turns, sweet melodies — was a variety popularized by R.E.M., the Feelies and the dB’s. One music writer called them “the best unsigned band in America.” Hope ran high.

Alas, the Wickers’ fate almost seemed destined. Oklahoma City’s music ecosystem wasn’t enough to accelerate their progress. When they dissolved, they had one much-loved album — a cassette, actually — to their name.

On a recent Friday in October, the Blue Note was full of the same people who frequented those underground shows from a generation back. A roomful of graying hipsters was there to witness a Wickers reunion show.

It’s been an interesting journey from there to here. For all of us. The city today is more accepting of individualism. It has more creative confidence. In the last two decades, The Flaming Lips — also upstarts in the 1980s — changed the idea of what’s possible here.

The Blue Note itself is more inviting today. Established in 1961, it’s gone through several incarnations. New owners took over during the pandemic, and shut the place down for a while to clean it up. It still has loads of personality, still a neighborhood joint where you can be who you are.

As for the Wickers’ hourlong set, this wasn’t some half-hearted effort down memory lane. The music was crisper, more focused than I recalled. But, maybe it’s just me. It had been 30 years since I was at the Blue Note. With age, experience and sobriety comes clarity.

Oklahoma City still is far from a first-tier music city. But we’re miles ahead of where we were, even just a few years ago.

After the first song, Wickers front man Chris Royse asked the crowd, “Are you feeling nostalgic?” Maybe a little. But, under the neon blue sign where John Manson fought for originality, this occasion felt more like a celebration of the moment than of the past — a reason to lift a glass not to what we once were, but what we can become.

Russ Florence lives and works in Oklahoma City. His column appears monthly in Viewpoints.

