Commercial real estate deals from across the Oklahoma City metro area

By Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Newmark Robinson Park reports these real estate transactions

  • Bentwood Investments LLC paid $2,888,000 to Edwards Revocable Trust for 144.4 acres at the southwest corner of Memorial Road and Midwest Boulevard. Brad Rice, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the seller and the buyer.
  • Washita Valley Enterprises Inc. paid $935,990 to Liberty Trails Plaza LLC for 8,509 square feet of office space at 5601 and 5605 SE 67. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the seller.
  • 436 S Mustang Rd LLC paid $510,000 to Mustang Clinic LLC for a 3,950-square-foot office building at 436 S Mustang Road, Yukon. Birdwell and Ballard represented the seller and Ben Knotts, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the buyer.
  • Allen Contracting Inc. leased 15.48 acres at 3104 S Post Road. Brad Rice represented the landlord.
  • GM Industrial Supply LLC leased 12,832 square feet of industrial space at 3502 N Cimarron Road, Yukon. Kris Davis, Brett Price and Karley Harper, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the landlord and Sarah Colls, with Metro First Realty Group, represented the tenant.
  • Transportes Zuleta Inc. leased 3,648 square feet of industrial space at 1131 Enterprise Ave. Harper, Davis, and Price represented the landlord and Turner VandenBorn, with Creek Commercial Realty LLC, represented the tenant.
  • Heritage Insurance Advisors leased 1,250 square feet of office space at 1725 Signal Ridge Drive, Suite 150, Edmond. Levi Ballard and Brandon Birdwell represented the tenant.
  • CHG Medical Staffing leased 2,055 square feet of office space at Lakepointe Towers, 4005-4013 Northwest Expressway. Ben Knotts represented the landlord and Tom Lange, with CBRE Group, represented the tenant.
  • Dr. C. Joseph Fritch renewed a lease for 2,275 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center, 4334 Northwest Expressway. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord.
  • City Bee 2022 LLC leased 4,305 square feet of space at City Place, 204 N Robinson Ave. Brent Conway and Bill Cohlmia, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the landlord.
  • Larson Design Group Inc. renewed a lease for 5,000 square feet of office space at 126-128 E Main St., Norman. Brent Conway and Geoff Greco, with JLL, represented the tenant.
  • NRG Asset Management renewed a lease for 4,210 square feet of office space at Northwest Office Center. Ballard and Birdwell represented the landlord.
  • Seema’s Beauty Salon renewed a lease for 1,200 square feet of retail space at Greenway Plaza Shopping Center, 11807 S Western Ave. Jim Rose, with Newmark Robinson Park, represented the landlord.

