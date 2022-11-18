How about that future 12-team playoff? I officially love it!

I’m a big fan of tradition.

In fact, I love it.

But I’m also an avid supporter of evolving – and I think that’s what college football needs to do and certainly will be doing in the future.

For so long, I’ve been a fan of this four-team playoff, mainly because I love seeing the top four teams earn their way instead of having to luck into the darn thing.

Would I be mad if Michigan football lost in a five-OT thriller at Ohio State this year and didn’t make it?

Nope, you had your chance. Earn your way in.

Would I bet upset if it was the other way around?

Oh, hell no. Earn your way in.

That’s what I’ve enjoyed about four teams in the playoffs ever since it began during the 2014 season, when of course those Buckeyes ended up winning the whole stinking thing.

But man, things can change in a hurry. And I don’t know what it is about me these days, but I’m starting to have second thoughts about the expanded 12-team playoff, which won’t actually begin until the 2026 season.

As I’ve said, I’ve been pleased with the four-team playoff, but you know what else I really love?

Being entertained.

As someone who spends his fall Saturdays watching football from noon until 2 a.m. going into that Sunday morning, I’m a little bit of a junkie for the sport. Because it’s so darn crazy and so darn fun.

You know what would be more fun?

How about a potential quarterfinal matchup between Michigan and Oregon?

How about another awesome matchup with Ohio State facing Clemson or somebody like LSU?

An epic rematch between Georgia-Alabama in a quarterfinal, anyone?

TCU-Tennessee? Yeah, I’m totally down for that as well.

The only thing is – if I was the main committee member – I’d be having the Ducks going to Ann Arbor even on a cold November/December afternoon.

Or maybe the Tigers of LSU heading up to Columbus to see if they can stun the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe.

As a college football junkie, I’ve got all these pretty cool ideas, and I think some of them will hopefully happen one day when the new 12-team playoff begins.

Yes, it sounds a little wild that southern teams might have to come up north for a little holiday extravaganza. But why not? I mean, NFL teams do it all the time, right? Boo hoo. Toughen up!

And yes, after the quarterfinal matchups, we absolutely go to neutral sites.

And, as a giant fan of tradition … why not have the national title game at the Rose Bowl every single season? Well, maybe that’s a little extreme for a devout traditionalist like yours truly.

My point is, my mind has changed drastically on the 12-team playoff compared to not too long ago.

As someone who just loves chaos, I think you would really see it in these games as these football powerhouses go toe to toe for the biggest prize of them all.

We’re still a few years away from ‘26, but we’re not that far away.

In a sport that’s constantly crazy every single Saturday in the fall, I think the college football playoff will flourish with eight more teams added.

A total of 11 playoff games compared to just three since the start of this thing? Yes, please!

Let's evolve. Let's get crazy!

Jared Greenleaf is the sports editor of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune. He can be reached at jgreenleaf@gannett.com