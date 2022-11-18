Read full article on original website
Time to set clocks back on Sunday
For those hoping to see an end to turning their clocks back one hour, they will have to wait until at least next year. While Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill in May 2021 to keep the state in daylight saving time year-round, it and other states who passed such legislation are currently waiting on federal approval for it to go into effect. As it stands now, everyone will set their clocks back one hour this Sunday, taking away one hour of light at the end of the day until it’s time to spring forward on March 13, 2023. In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the country next year. But the measure hasn’t been considered in the House of Representatives, according to congress.gov. If it ever does, the bill needs approval by House members, then signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight savings time as well as several territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Sen. Cuffe touts Brown's qualifications for high court
James Brown can make a huge difference on the Montana Supreme Court!!! This race is close! He needs our help to spread his message! So go tell your friends. We have the unique opportunity to begin immediate change on the Montana Supreme Court this election. We can replace a very liberal thinking Supreme Court justice with a constitution based attorney, who currently serves as president of the Montana Public Service Commission. James Brown’s fresh reasoning will bring a new element of common sense to the Montana Supreme Court. His decisions will be based on the constitution and Montana statute. He won’t legislate from...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Montana judge orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website. Attorneys for Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh have said Anglin did not pay any portion of the August 2019 judgment and has ignored their requests for information about his whereabouts, his operation of the website and other assets. Gersh says anonymous internet...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
