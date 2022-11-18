Read full article on original website
Related
Court order changes wolf hunting season near Glacier, Yellowstone
HELENA – On Tuesday, a District Court in Lewis and Clark County issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately. The order does not affect seasons in other Wildlife Management Units in Region 1 (Northwest Montana). The changes outlined in the temporary restraining order are as follows: Reinstitutes wolf management units (WMU) 110, 313, and 316 as they existed in the 2020 wolf regulations. WMU 110 borders Glacier National Park and WMUs 313 and 316 are north of Yellowstone National Park Reinstitutes the quotas for WMU 110, 313, 316 as they existed...
Patience pays off for Northwest Montana moose hunter
Hunters who have been in the game for any appreciable length of time know they must exercise great patience and perseverance in the pursuit of success. As a lifelong hunter, 43-year-old Johnny Willcut is extremely familiar with both virtues. The Flathead Valley resident filled his 2020 moose tag while repeatedly exercising patience and perseverance. He had recovered from a bad fall he suffered in November 2019 after bagging a mountain goat while hunting in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. After snagging a rare permit for a goat and recovering from the fall in which he broke his humerus, the long bone in his upper left...
Second elk found with CWD in Montana
Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a cow elk killed by a hunter in Hunting District 622, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reported on Wednesday. This marks the first CWD detection in an elk in northeast Montana and only the second detection in an elk in the state. However, the cow elk is the second CWD-positive animal detected in HD 622, the first being a mule deer buck that was harvested by a hunter in 2020. FWP has conducted rotating surveillance for CWD throughout the state for several years, and HD 622 is within this year’s priority surveillance area. Also, wildlife health...
White-tailed deer harvest up in northwest Montana
Montana’s general hunting season is hitting the midway point and the overall harvest is expected to increase with the onset of the deer breeding season in the coming weeks. So far this season, more than 4,500 hunters have appeared at four Region 1 game check stations. The overall number of hunters with harvested white-tailed deer is up so far compared to last year while the number of hunters with harvested mule deer and elk is slightly down. A table below summarizes the results from the first three weekends of the season at four check stations. Montana’s general deer and elk hunting season...
Montana Republican Party chooses its leaders
House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972. “Smile everybody, we’re running the place,” said Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, who presided over the House caucus, to kick off the proceedings. In the lower chamber, Republicans voted for Regier as Speaker of the House over Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta. And in the Senate, Ellsworth emerged as President over Matt Regier’s father,...
Montana judge orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website. Attorneys for Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh have said Anglin did not pay any portion of the August 2019 judgment and has ignored their requests for information about his whereabouts, his operation of the website and other assets. Gersh says anonymous internet...
Hot-button issues spur high county voter turnout; Zinke wins
Two hot-button issues and races for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and one on the Montana Supreme Court helped drive an extraordinary Lincoln County voter turnout. According to county Election Administrator Paula Buff, voters turned in 6,419 absentee ballots for a 73% return rate. “That was more than all of the ballots cast in June’s primary election,” Buff said in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, July 9. Indeed, in the June 6 primary, about 38% of registered voters in the county cast ballots. Overall, according to the Montana Secretary of State website, about 61.4% of Lincoln County registered voters...
Time to set clocks back on Sunday
For those hoping to see an end to turning their clocks back one hour, they will have to wait until at least next year. While Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill in May 2021 to keep the state in daylight saving time year-round, it and other states who passed such legislation are currently waiting on federal approval for it to go into effect. As it stands now, everyone will set their clocks back one hour this Sunday, taking away one hour of light at the end of the day until it’s time to spring forward on March 13, 2023. In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the country next year. But the measure hasn’t been considered in the House of Representatives, according to congress.gov. If it ever does, the bill needs approval by House members, then signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight savings time as well as several territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Libby resident wants county to say there is no election fraud in Montana
Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
685
Followers
877
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0