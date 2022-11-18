ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart reveals crush on ‘very handsome young boy’ Brad Pitt: I ‘melt’

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Now we know who the thirst trap was for.

Martha Stewart revealed that she has her eye on Brad Pitt during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night.

“Well, if I could meet — I was asked this question once — I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He’s called Brad Pitt,” Stewart, 81, admitted.

The “Martha Stewart Living” host explained that Pitt, 58, doesn’t have an official Instagram account but that she likes to follow fan pages of the actor on social media and joked that it’s a “Brad Pitt Fan Club.”

“They’re fan pages, I guess, I don’t know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by,” she giggled. “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute!”

Martha Stewart revealed that she has a thing for Brad Pitt.
NBC

Fallon shared that he “loves” that she loves the “Fight Club” star, to which Stewart agreed, “I do. I do.”

Stewart has seemingly moved on from her most recent crush, Pete Davidson. Last month, she shared that she would definitely go on a date with the “Saturday Night Live” star . She called Davidson “sort of cute” and “a good guy.”

She confessed to following fan accounts dedicated to posting photos of Pitt.
NBC

Stewart seemingly has the same taste as Emily Ratajkowski, who was rumored to have had a fling with Pitt before moving on with Davidson.

But Stewart might had to find love with someone else since Pitt is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon.

Stewart had a secret boyfriend in December 2021, but now she’s single and seemingly on the hunt. She even joked in July that she hoped all her friends would die so she could date their husbands.

Back in 2020, Stewart went viral when she posted a thirst trap by the pool.

She addressed the sultry snap , saying at the time, “[I] just thought I looked great coming out of the pool,” she told the outlet. “My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

Stewart was previously married to Andrew Stewart from  1961 to 1990.

