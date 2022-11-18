Read full article on original website
Related
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
Youths learn hunting skills at Libby Dam Hunt
Six area youths learned hunting skills and shared their passion for the outdoors at the Libby Dam Youth Hunt last month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the annual event on the opening weekend of the general rifle season, Oct. 19-21. The youths, accompanied by their mentors, successfully harvested two whitetail bucks. These three days were filled with camaraderie, campfire stories, and shared passion for the outdoors. There was a special presentation on stewardship and safety practices while hunting and game species identification was made by Game Warden Sawyer Johnson. This annual event was made possible by an outpouring of community support. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Libby Dam Cooperative Association partnered with several area businesses and individuals as well as the Kootenai National Forest, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
Kootenai Valley Christian School Honor Roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School First Quarter Honor Roll First Grade A Honor Roll Isaiah Hilyer Wyatt Nelson First Grade A/B Honor Roll Owen Desch Kaylee Hammrich Haiden Kateley Kyanna Kateley Madison Nelson Paytyn Shelton Sully Stephens Second Grade A Honor Roll John Detrick Birch Figgins Parker Jones Nathan Monroe Liam Quinanilla Gracelyn Todrzak Second Grade A/B Honor Roll Levi Webb Third Grade A Honor Roll Samuel Huck Isaiah Huck Quillan King Third Grade A/B Honor Roll Kimber Williams Fourth Grade A Honor Roll Kayleigh Desch Gabby Detrick Ethan Hammrick William Niemi Nikeda Smith Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll Vin Elliot Hannah Hedge Melissa Miller Anders Montgomery Fifth Grade A Honor Roll Zoey Fosgate Hannah Warner Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll Bonita Behee Sixth Grade A Honor Roll Ryan Rank Caelan Gray Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll Alex Durbin Connor Fosgate Soly Smith Seventh Grade A Honor Roll JJ Fosgate Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Morgan Sanderson Cadence Rebo Koehler Holmes Silas Fosgate Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll Nevaeh Vickrey Ninth Grade A Honor Roll Zoe Warner Ninth Grade A/B Honor Roll Mariah Carlin Henry Rank Alexia Goucher Tenth Grade A Honor Roll Mandi Schmitt Dylan Warner Tenth Grade A/B Honor Roll Warren Paulsen Jenni Fosgate Halle Hoff Eleventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Makenzie Niemi Hannah Wolfe Twelfth Grade A Honor Roll Jonathan O’Connell Twelfth Grade A/B Honor Roll Kameron Ledbetter Matthew Niemi
An adoption event in Kalispell is hoping to find homes for some animals
The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter will be bringing all kinds of dogs and cats to Kalispell to find the pets a home for the holidays.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store
SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe trails plan presentation on Nov. 16
The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association sets its sights on increasing public access as Montana’s booming recreation economy and lifestyle requires sustainable growth, forethought and public input. Tony Petrusha presented the city council with the draft plan for the South Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe Recreational Development on Nov. 7. Petrusha was speaking on behalf of the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA), a non-profit that represents outdoor recreationists, cross country skiers, horseback riders and hikers. To form the plan, the organization worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and...
Legals for November, 22 2022
Notice of intent to sell contents of storage unit #9 belonging to Tabetha Trask. Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 1pm. Mountain Storage 609 Mineral Ave - Troy, MT 59935 Published In The Western News November 18 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP
Sale of Asa Wood Elementary delayed for more cleanup work
Although the clean up of Asa Wood Elementary School was scheduled to be finished in October, the discovery of more materials containing asbestos in the west wing put the project over budget and over due. School officials project the project will now finish in December. The additional $139,000 in clean up will be paid for by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The same contractors and equipment will be used to finish the job. The DEQ is the lead on operations and maintenance of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site, with the exception of the mine site and railroad site. Asa Wood, which the...
KXLY
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public information on the whereabouts of missing juvenile Julianna Woods. It is unknown where Woods was last seen, or what clothing Woods was last seen wearing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at...
Libby House of Horrors provides food bank donation
The Libby Food Bank received $501.51 and 16 grocery bags of canned goods that were raised during the Libby House of Horror held at the Mercantile over the Halloween holiday. The food bank is appreciative of the donors and the Backen family for hosting the event.
Libby woman pleads guilty to meth possession
A Libby woman with a history of drug offenses pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26 incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and entered her plea, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. He scheduled her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2023. According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were monitoring suspected drug deals on March 26 happening at various casinos in Libby. At one point they allegedly saw Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 42, get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer....
Libby Clinic under new management, takes walk-ins
After more than 40 years practicing at the Libby Clinic, Dr. Greg Rice retired, leaving Dr. Terrence O'Malia and Dr. Glenne Gunther to assist the next generation of patients. New to the Libby Clinic is O'Malia, who is a doctor of osteopathy, a medical field that incorporates a holistic approach. “The practice is a more hands on approach,” O'Malia said of osteopathy. He described it as if you took a chiropractor and a medical doctor, and then “smooshed” them together. This involves more manual manipulation, and the practice opposes pills or surgeries as much as possible. O'Malia is the new co-owner joining...
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
685
Followers
877
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0