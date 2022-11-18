Read full article on original website
Montana Republican Party chooses its leaders
House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972. “Smile everybody, we’re running the place,” said Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, who presided over the House caucus, to kick off the proceedings. In the lower chamber, Republicans voted for Regier as Speaker of the House over Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta. And in the Senate, Ellsworth emerged as President over Matt Regier’s father,...
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Time to set clocks back on Sunday
For those hoping to see an end to turning their clocks back one hour, they will have to wait until at least next year. While Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill in May 2021 to keep the state in daylight saving time year-round, it and other states who passed such legislation are currently waiting on federal approval for it to go into effect. As it stands now, everyone will set their clocks back one hour this Sunday, taking away one hour of light at the end of the day until it’s time to spring forward on March 13, 2023. In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the country next year. But the measure hasn’t been considered in the House of Representatives, according to congress.gov. If it ever does, the bill needs approval by House members, then signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight savings time as well as several territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown
For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites,...
Sen. Cuffe touts Brown's qualifications for high court
James Brown can make a huge difference on the Montana Supreme Court!!! This race is close! He needs our help to spread his message! So go tell your friends. We have the unique opportunity to begin immediate change on the Montana Supreme Court this election. We can replace a very liberal thinking Supreme Court justice with a constitution based attorney, who currently serves as president of the Montana Public Service Commission. James Brown’s fresh reasoning will bring a new element of common sense to the Montana Supreme Court. His decisions will be based on the constitution and Montana statute. He won’t legislate from...
For our posterity
It’s election time again in America and Americans, historically, have voted their pocketbooks throughout her history. The anomaly of 2020 notwithstanding, but proving ruinous not only for America but across the globe, will be saved for discussion at another time. As for now, the number one concern at the bottom of it all is the cost of energy: for energy is the spear head of all economic growth. Currently, the Department of Energy has failed American big time. Being energy independent not only makes America strong but the world too. Affordable energy for the world makes everyone healthier, economies stronger and nations...
