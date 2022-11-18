For those hoping to see an end to turning their clocks back one hour, they will have to wait until at least next year. While Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill in May 2021 to keep the state in daylight saving time year-round, it and other states who passed such legislation are currently waiting on federal approval for it to go into effect. As it stands now, everyone will set their clocks back one hour this Sunday, taking away one hour of light at the end of the day until it’s time to spring forward on March 13, 2023. In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the country next year. But the measure hasn’t been considered in the House of Representatives, according to congress.gov. If it ever does, the bill needs approval by House members, then signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight savings time as well as several territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

