Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Kootenai Valley Christian School Honor Roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School First Quarter Honor Roll First Grade A Honor Roll Isaiah Hilyer Wyatt Nelson First Grade A/B Honor Roll Owen Desch Kaylee Hammrich Haiden Kateley Kyanna Kateley Madison Nelson Paytyn Shelton Sully Stephens Second Grade A Honor Roll John Detrick Birch Figgins Parker Jones Nathan Monroe Liam Quinanilla Gracelyn Todrzak Second Grade A/B Honor Roll Levi Webb Third Grade A Honor Roll Samuel Huck Isaiah Huck Quillan King Third Grade A/B Honor Roll Kimber Williams Fourth Grade A Honor Roll Kayleigh Desch Gabby Detrick Ethan Hammrick William Niemi Nikeda Smith Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll Vin Elliot Hannah Hedge Melissa Miller Anders Montgomery Fifth Grade A Honor Roll Zoey Fosgate Hannah Warner Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll Bonita Behee Sixth Grade A Honor Roll Ryan Rank Caelan Gray Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll Alex Durbin Connor Fosgate Soly Smith Seventh Grade A Honor Roll JJ Fosgate Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Morgan Sanderson Cadence Rebo Koehler Holmes Silas Fosgate Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll Nevaeh Vickrey Ninth Grade A Honor Roll Zoe Warner Ninth Grade A/B Honor Roll Mariah Carlin Henry Rank Alexia Goucher Tenth Grade A Honor Roll Mandi Schmitt Dylan Warner Tenth Grade A/B Honor Roll Warren Paulsen Jenni Fosgate Halle Hoff Eleventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Makenzie Niemi Hannah Wolfe Twelfth Grade A Honor Roll Jonathan O’Connell Twelfth Grade A/B Honor Roll Kameron Ledbetter Matthew Niemi
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
Youths learn hunting skills at Libby Dam Hunt
Six area youths learned hunting skills and shared their passion for the outdoors at the Libby Dam Youth Hunt last month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the annual event on the opening weekend of the general rifle season, Oct. 19-21. The youths, accompanied by their mentors, successfully harvested two whitetail bucks. These three days were filled with camaraderie, campfire stories, and shared passion for the outdoors. There was a special presentation on stewardship and safety practices while hunting and game species identification was made by Game Warden Sawyer Johnson. This annual event was made possible by an outpouring of community support. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Libby Dam Cooperative Association partnered with several area businesses and individuals as well as the Kootenai National Forest, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
Legals for November, 18 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ellexa Waid Tuengel Allexa Waid Tuengel, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-107 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ellexa Waid Tuengel to Ellexa Luani Heyman. The hearing will be on December 5, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 15, 2022. s/ Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court s/ Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 28, November 4, 11 & 18, 2022. MNAXLP Notice to Creditors Estate of James Robert Puckey Date of...
Sale of Asa Wood Elementary delayed for more cleanup work
Although the clean up of Asa Wood Elementary School was scheduled to be finished in October, the discovery of more materials containing asbestos in the west wing put the project over budget and over due. School officials project the project will now finish in December. The additional $139,000 in clean up will be paid for by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The same contractors and equipment will be used to finish the job. The DEQ is the lead on operations and maintenance of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site, with the exception of the mine site and railroad site. Asa Wood, which the...
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store
SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe trails plan presentation on Nov. 16
The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association sets its sights on increasing public access as Montana’s booming recreation economy and lifestyle requires sustainable growth, forethought and public input. Tony Petrusha presented the city council with the draft plan for the South Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe Recreational Development on Nov. 7. Petrusha was speaking on behalf of the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA), a non-profit that represents outdoor recreationists, cross country skiers, horseback riders and hikers. To form the plan, the organization worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and...
County commissioner wants vote audit expanded
A Lincoln County Commissioner wants to see more races added to the post-election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher presented his idea at the Nov. 9 meeting. He also presented a letter dated Nov. 9 which detailed his recollection of what he termed “major human errors” from elections in 2016, 2020 and 2022. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Bennett said the audit would be on the agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The audit is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson thought that Election Administrator Paula Buff should be...
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
Concerns over local ambulance service
When my wife was in the emergency room a few weeks ago we were told she may have to be transported to the Kalispell hospital. Then we were informed she would have to wait for an ambulance to come from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, or Sandpoint, Idaho, or come from Kalispell to pick her up and transport her back to the Kalispell hospital. We were told the Libby Volunteer Ambulance can no longer transport patients to Kalispell. If the ambulance and the emergency room personnel are having issues, please work them out for the people of Libby. Maybe the hospital could put an article in The Western News so the people of Libby could be informed of this issue. William Johnson, Libby
Libby woman pleads guilty to meth possession
A Libby woman with a history of drug offenses pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26 incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and entered her plea, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. He scheduled her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2023. According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were monitoring suspected drug deals on March 26 happening at various casinos in Libby. At one point they allegedly saw Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 42, get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer....
Jerry Mason Jenks
Jerry Mason Jenks, passed away at the age of 81. Our dear sweet Jerry passed on Sept. 27, 2022, with his caregiver angels from Home Sweet Home in Eureka and his family by his side. He is now free to go for a walk with his Bonnie. Jerry was born on July 25, 1941, to Harold and Luella (Olson) Jenks in Williams, Minnesota. He was the youngest of five children. Jerry married the love of his life Bonnie Vesta Pennington on Sept. 1, 1962. They had a son Robin Mason Jenks on June 6, 1963 (The Honeymoon Baby), naming him after his...
Jacqueline Ann Wolfe
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Jacqueline Ann Wolfe, at 80 years of age, joined her daughter and parents in heaven, leaving behind her husband of 61 years, three sons and 17 adoring grandchildren. She was born July 9, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa. Jacque devoted her life to her faith, friends and family and will always be remembered by everyone who met her for her spit fire attitude, hard work, humor and the enormous amount of love that she gave to so many. Although born in Waterloo, Iowa, she and her husband have lived and made beautiful memories in numerous places over the years and in the end found their home in Libby Montana, where she gardened, taught at the local Christian school and devoted her days to her family. She will be extremely missed. Services for Jacque were held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Eagle Valley Church, 640 Meadowlark Lane in Libby, Montana. Interment will follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
