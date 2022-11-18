Read full article on original website
City hopes to improve efficiency with electronic late fee notices
The Libby City Council voted on Nov. 3 to amend its water system rules and regulations in the hope of improving cost-efficiency. The resolution allows the city to be able to send electronic delinquency notices instead of door hangers, if possible, to make it more cost-efficient. According to the city, on average, 160 delinquency door hangers are hung by the Water Meter Crew every month. With technological advances and capabilities in computer systems, this will help save on time and material expenses. Mayor Peggy Williams said it is in the best interest of the city and ratepayers that rules and regulations...
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
County commissioner wants vote audit expanded
A Lincoln County Commissioner wants to see more races added to the post-election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher presented his idea at the Nov. 9 meeting. He also presented a letter dated Nov. 9 which detailed his recollection of what he termed “major human errors” from elections in 2016, 2020 and 2022. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Bennett said the audit would be on the agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The audit is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson thought that Election Administrator Paula Buff should be...
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Kootenai Valley Christian School Honor Roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School First Quarter Honor Roll First Grade A Honor Roll Isaiah Hilyer Wyatt Nelson First Grade A/B Honor Roll Owen Desch Kaylee Hammrich Haiden Kateley Kyanna Kateley Madison Nelson Paytyn Shelton Sully Stephens Second Grade A Honor Roll John Detrick Birch Figgins Parker Jones Nathan Monroe Liam Quinanilla Gracelyn Todrzak Second Grade A/B Honor Roll Levi Webb Third Grade A Honor Roll Samuel Huck Isaiah Huck Quillan King Third Grade A/B Honor Roll Kimber Williams Fourth Grade A Honor Roll Kayleigh Desch Gabby Detrick Ethan Hammrick William Niemi Nikeda Smith Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll Vin Elliot Hannah Hedge Melissa Miller Anders Montgomery Fifth Grade A Honor Roll Zoey Fosgate Hannah Warner Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll Bonita Behee Sixth Grade A Honor Roll Ryan Rank Caelan Gray Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll Alex Durbin Connor Fosgate Soly Smith Seventh Grade A Honor Roll JJ Fosgate Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Morgan Sanderson Cadence Rebo Koehler Holmes Silas Fosgate Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll Nevaeh Vickrey Ninth Grade A Honor Roll Zoe Warner Ninth Grade A/B Honor Roll Mariah Carlin Henry Rank Alexia Goucher Tenth Grade A Honor Roll Mandi Schmitt Dylan Warner Tenth Grade A/B Honor Roll Warren Paulsen Jenni Fosgate Halle Hoff Eleventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Makenzie Niemi Hannah Wolfe Twelfth Grade A Honor Roll Jonathan O’Connell Twelfth Grade A/B Honor Roll Kameron Ledbetter Matthew Niemi
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Legals for November, 22 2022
Notice of intent to sell contents of storage unit #9 belonging to Tabetha Trask. Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 1pm. Mountain Storage 609 Mineral Ave - Troy, MT 59935 Published In The Western News November 18 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP
Hot-button issues spur high county voter turnout; Zinke wins
Two hot-button issues and races for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and one on the Montana Supreme Court helped drive an extraordinary Lincoln County voter turnout. According to county Election Administrator Paula Buff, voters turned in 6,419 absentee ballots for a 73% return rate. “That was more than all of the ballots cast in June’s primary election,” Buff said in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, July 9. Indeed, in the June 6 primary, about 38% of registered voters in the county cast ballots. Overall, according to the Montana Secretary of State website, about 61.4% of Lincoln County registered voters...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business
Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley
For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available. Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell) First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe trails plan presentation on Nov. 16
The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association sets its sights on increasing public access as Montana’s booming recreation economy and lifestyle requires sustainable growth, forethought and public input. Tony Petrusha presented the city council with the draft plan for the South Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe Recreational Development on Nov. 7. Petrusha was speaking on behalf of the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA), a non-profit that represents outdoor recreationists, cross country skiers, horseback riders and hikers. To form the plan, the organization worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and...
Libby woman pleads guilty to meth possession
A Libby woman with a history of drug offenses pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26 incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and entered her plea, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. He scheduled her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2023. According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were monitoring suspected drug deals on March 26 happening at various casinos in Libby. At one point they allegedly saw Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 42, get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer....
Libby Clinic under new management, takes walk-ins
After more than 40 years practicing at the Libby Clinic, Dr. Greg Rice retired, leaving Dr. Terrence O'Malia and Dr. Glenne Gunther to assist the next generation of patients. New to the Libby Clinic is O'Malia, who is a doctor of osteopathy, a medical field that incorporates a holistic approach. “The practice is a more hands on approach,” O'Malia said of osteopathy. He described it as if you took a chiropractor and a medical doctor, and then “smooshed” them together. This involves more manual manipulation, and the practice opposes pills or surgeries as much as possible. O'Malia is the new co-owner joining...
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
