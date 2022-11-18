Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

